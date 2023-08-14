Bucking chute honors Mitchell native Lee Anderson for $1 sale of land that became rodeo grounds

MITCHELL — In front of a large crowd on Friday night at the Horsemen’s Sports Arena, a bucking chute was unveiled with Lee Anderson’s name plastered on it.

It was a fitting tribute to the guy who donated his 20 acres of land to a group of Mitchell area cowboys 54 years ago to host rodeos.

In 1969, Anderson sold his land that sits near Lake Mitchell to a newly formed organization called Horseman's Sports Incorporated for $1. The sale paved the way for the construction of Mitchell’s rodeo grounds that would go on to host annual rodeos for more than five decades and counting.

During the opening night of the inaugural Shootout at the Lake rodeo, the 92-year-old Mitchell native stood proud next to the bucking chute dedicated to him. Joining Anderson in Friday night’s dedication ceremony were his family, including children Brad Anderson and Brenda Boddicker.

“I was thrilled he was able to be a part of it,” Brad Anderson said of his father, Lee, attending the ceremony.

Brad Anderson, right, shakes the hand of Sheldon Tobin, on Friday during his father's bucking chute dedication ceremony at Horseman's Sports Arena in Mitchell. The bucking chute was dedicated to Lee Anderson, the former owner of the land that's now the Horseman's Sports Arena rodeo grounds. Lee sold the land for $1 five decades ago for it to become a rodeo arena. Sam Fosness / Mitchell Republic

Lee Anderson could have listed the land on the market and made plenty more profit than a $1 sale, but Brad said his father loved the idea of it becoming rodeo grounds.

“(Lee) wanted to see it be used for rodeos, and it turned out to be a great place to host them,” Brad said.

Growing up in Mitchell, Brad recalled hearing stories from his father about the early years of Horsemen’s Sports Arena. After selling the land, Lee was a member of Horsemen’s Sports Inc. for many years, earning himself a lifetime member plaque that hangs on his wall to this day.

Anderson's connection to the rodeo realm stemmed from his career selling livestock, grazing cattle and being involved in horse shows.

Although the ceremony recognized his father, it provided the family with a proud moment they will never forget.

“It was a great honor to witness the dedication. It means a great deal to me and our family,” Brad Anderson said.

The rodeo featured some big names competing. Former world champion saddle bronc rider Wade Sundell was among the professional riders who competed and brought fans to their feet on Friday night. Sundell’s son got in on the action and rode his way to first place in the mutton bustin’ competition.

The August Shootout at the Lake essentially served as a replacement for the traditional Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo, which was canceled after the legal dispute between Horsemen's Sports and Corn Palace Stampede peaked in 2023.

Professional saddle bronc rider Wade Sundell watches his son compete in the mutton bustin' competition on Friday during the opening night of Shootout at the Lake in Mitchell. Sam Fosness / Mitchell Republic

Regardless, Sheldon Tobin was determined to give fans a rodeo this summer. When Tobin began organizing the Shootout at the Lake, he thought it would provide “the perfect opportunity” to honor Lee’s generosity that birthed over five decades of professional rodeos in the north edge of Mitchell. Tobin said recognizing Lee was long overdue.

“Without him (Lee), there would have never been an arena here in this perfect location. Mitchell might not have ever had the type of big rodeos we’ve had for years without Lee being so generous,” Tobin said of Lee.

The two-year legal dispute between the Corn Palace Stampede organization — the group that put on the rodeo — and arena owner Horsemen’s Sports resulted in a April jury trial and the cancellation of the annual mid-July Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo.

The dispute over the arena began in 2020 when Corn Palace Stampede sued Horseman’s Sports for breaching the contract between the two parties, accusing accused Horseman’s Sports of breaching the lease when the organization moved fencing and tore out VIP platforms when HSI attempted to expand the arena's dimensions. Horseman’s Sports has appealed a Davison County jury’s late April ruling that awarded Corn Palace Stampede $100,000 in damages.

Although the Shootout at the Lake rodeo wasn’t a PRCA-sanctioned event like Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo was in years past, the two-day event that featured a big lineup of bull riding, saddle bronc riding and mutton busting drew big crowds, according to Tobin. For it being an event that had less than two months to be organized, Tobin deemed it a “huge success.”

“Let’s stop all this fighting and do what’s best for the community. Let’s honor Lee by keeping this arena going for rodeos just as he wanted it to be,” Tobin said.