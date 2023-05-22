Better Business Bureau warns to watch for scam using Avon address without permission

SIOUX FALLS — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has opened an investigation into an unlicensed company known as Daresnd, which allegedly sells clothing and tires but never delivers the products. The company has been using the residential address of a woman in Avon, South Dakota without permission.

After receiving several complaint letters from BBB, the property owner confirmed that she was not running the business from her home address. The Bon Homme County Assessor's Office also confirmed that the woman was the property owner, according to the BBB.

BBB has received three complaints from customers who ordered tires from Daresnd, but never received them. The company sent an email invoice under the name of "Quinghua Trading Company," based in China, instead of using its own name. One customer paid $70.88 for a tire, but never received it or a response from the company.

Currently, there are no tires for sale on Daresnd's website, only women's clothing. BBB has not yet received any customer reviews for the clothing items. Daresnd is not a registered company and is listed on several scam prevention websites, including Complaints Board and Scam Adviser. The domain daresnd.com was registered to NameSilo, LLC on August 6, 2021, updated in July 28, 2022, and is set to expire on August 6.

It is important to note that no licensing is required for online shopping. However, using a residential address without permission is a violation of privacy.

BBB advises customers to research companies before making purchases online and to be cautious of unlicensed businesses that use residential addresses.

BBB offers these tips for safe online shopping:

