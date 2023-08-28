Avon woman identified as victim in fatal crash near Yankton

YANKTON — A 44-year-old woman from Avon died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday, Aug. 24.

Authorities on Monday identified the victim as Teresa Brandt, the driver of a 2014 Ford Escape, which rear-ended a 2005 Peterbilt semi tractor-trailer on U.S. Highway 81, about three miles north of Yankton. The crash occurred at 9:53 a.m. as the semi was slowing to make a turn into a parking lot, according to officials.

The driver of the 2005 Peterbilt Semi tractor trailer, Bret Archuleta, 36, was uninjured. He was wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.