6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Avon woman identified as victim in fatal crash near Yankton

The crash occurred at 9:53 a.m. as the semi was slowing to make a turn into a parking lot, according to officials.

FSA Fatal crash accident
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 10:46 AM

YANKTON — A 44-year-old woman from Avon died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday, Aug. 24.

Authorities on Monday identified the victim as Teresa Brandt, the driver of a 2014 Ford Escape, which rear-ended a 2005 Peterbilt semi tractor-trailer on U.S. Highway 81, about three miles north of Yankton. The crash occurred at 9:53 a.m. as the semi was slowing to make a turn into a parking lot, according to officials.

The driver of the 2005 Peterbilt Semi tractor trailer, Bret Archuleta, 36, was uninjured. He was wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
4073859+SNAP logo.jpg
News
Inflated SNAP payment error rate not just a partisan issue
5h ago
 · 
By  Noah Fish
Police lights.
Local
One person airlifted after rollover crash near Mount Vernon
1d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Focus on suffering patient with intravenous therapy lying in hospital.
South Dakota
State doesn’t inspect or license growing IV hydration clinics
1d ago
 · 
By  By Makenzie Huber / South Dakota Searchlight
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
8-18-23BusesOutsideofLongfellow-2.jpg
Members Only
News
Need a ride? Here's how the school bus service rolls along in Mitchell
2d ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
052218.N.DR.GIFTSHOP.jpg
Members Only
Local
Mitchell City councilman opposed to giving up control of Corn Palace during summer for Chamber's gift shop
2d ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
082523.MitchellFootball1.JPG
Prep
Yankton blanks Kernels in season-opening rivalry meeting
2d ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
082423.N.SDS.PIPELINEDEBATE1.jpg
News
During debate with lawmaker, carbon pipeline executive calls eminent domain a ‘last resort’
4d ago
 · 
By  Joshua Haiar / South Dakota Searchlight