At SDSU Energize conference in Wessington Springs, ideas and hope abound

WESSINGTON SPRINGS, S.D. — A hopeful audience listens as a panel of four talk about their business success. The speakers at the Jerauld County 4-H building run the gamut.

A budding egg business. A clothing entrepreneur bringing fashion-forward clothes to rural towns. A baker who sells her own cupcakes and other baked goods. A vendor of livestock feed for “big gains.”

At SDSU Extension’s annual two-day Energize! conference — held on May 31 and June 1 — these entrepreneurial success stories are just the kind that the air buzzes with. In attendance are around a hundred people from rural towns all across the state.

It’s fortunate for these particular speakers that this conference wasn’t hosted a couple weeks earlier, because most of them would've had to miss high school to attend.

Swade Reis owns an egg business — Swade’s Eggs — in Reliance, and graduated this year from Chamberlain High School. Oliver Moeckly owns Au Fait, an apparel company, and goes to Britton-Hecla High School. Hope Karels, a rising senior at Milbank High School, is the creator of her baking business HK Cupcakes. Aidan Friesen, who started Friesen Feed and Seed, just graduated from South Dakota State University.

Reis went on to talk about how he runs his business from his family's operations near Reliance, and sells them at a local grocery store.

“I sell my eggs at the grocery store," Reis said. "I don’t want to do business with customers outside of the store on an individual basis, because I don’t want to ‘cut out the middleman.’”

It is community-minded ideas like that which have made the four a key part of the conference.

The featured "Young Entrepreneurs," are the closing speakers of the conference, which has gathered people from around the state who are united by a common goal: bringing businesses to the small, rural towns of South Dakota.

The annual conference, organized by SDSU’s extension school, is in its fifth year. Each year a town is chosen to host the conference, with this year’s conference being held in Wessington Springs, a Jerauld County town of 950. Past conferences have been held in Fort Pierre, Milbank, De Smet and Lemmon.

Each year's conference features a variety of speakers handpicked by SDSU Extension to share their stories, in an attempt to collectively chart the way forward for the state’s small towns. This year, the keynote speaker was Danna Larson, an Iowa-based entrepreneur whose community foundation provides her small town with grant money to repair its Main Street. In her speech she talked about a vision that would see many towns in South Dakota follow in those footsteps.

The conference features breakout rooms where attendees meet in groups to discuss specific topics of interest. This year’s sessions were arts and culture, youth engagement, fundraising and housing.

It’s the exchange of stories that draws her to the conference, said Loree Gaikowski, the Wessington Springs Area Commerce Director, and the women who spearheaded this year’s conference being hosted in Wessington Springs. She says those stories bring with them new ideas and new perspectives on working through challenges.

“You get to listen to somebody from around the state who has done something really cool in their own community,” Gaikowski said. “You get to listen to what they've done, how they got it done, what their hurdles were and how they overcame them. It's inspiring.”

Kara Harders, an SDSU Extension specialist who works with community transformation, had something similar to say.

“I think at this conference you just get more genuine, meaningful connections formed. Everyone is in the same boat in a way, where we’re all facing the same sorts of challenges, and it’s like ‘OK what did you do?’ There’s a lot of connections formed here.”

But embedded in those stories, perhaps just as important as their ideas, is hope.

With the young speakers leaving conference goers with the last words in their ears, the message sent is clear.

As the young entrepreneurs are met with resounding applause and as they return to their seats with joyful bashfulness, the room is filled with excited chatter. People begin to file out into the hot summer sun; the conference is over, many still talking about the high schoolers.

“They were excellent.”

“They’re the future of our towns.”