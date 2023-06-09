As spring drought moves through Mitchell area, soil health takes extra importance

MITCHELL — It is no surprise that the last couple of months in Mitchell have been extremely dry. As it turns out, the drought has a place in Mitchell history.

It’s the fifth-driest April and May for Mitchell since rainfall began to be recorded in 1896. The city has received 1.65 inches of rain through the the two months.

(Ironically, as this story was published Friday, Mitchell was on its way to 1 inch of steady rainfall. The city hasn't received 1 inch of precipitation since a Jan 3. snowstorm brought 22 inches of snow over two days.)

This spring drought has been par for the course — a brown, moisture-starved one — these last couple of years. Crop yields have been affected. In 2022, Davison County produced yields of 111.6 bushels of corn per acre, and the state average was 132 bushels per acre, down slightly from 2021.

The low crop yields highlight just how much soil management matters, said Nathan Jones, the South Dakota state soil scientist with the National Resource Conservation Service (NRCS). The NRCS is an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, who specialize in providing technical assistance to farmers and other land caretakers.

“I knew one farmer who received 9 or 11 inches of water within a couple of days, and was able to use that moisture for around a decade,” Jones said.

Jones explained how healthy soil should ideally be able to withstand longer periods of drought. He said that wide-spread farming techniques have hurt the soil’s ability to retain water, forcing crops to be dependent on the rain.

But healthy soil is stalwart; when it is functioning properly, it can “bank” water deep within its layers, storing it when it rains and making it available for crops in times of drought. However, soil can also lose that ability. One very common way that happens is through tilling, a wide-spread farming technique used to get the ground ready for planting.

When farmers till the ground, they overturn the top levels of the dirt — either by hand or by machine — mixing together layers. Jones said that until recently, tilling used to be the only way to prepare the seed beds for planting.

But soil is not just dirt — the clumps of brown stuff that you get on your hand when you are gardening. It’s a bit like a city, with a bunch of carefully designed parts that rely on each other, with Jones explaining that soil has “structure,” meaning it is organized into layers like cake, that have pathways built in to let water run down to lower levels. Tilling interferes with a lot of that structure. That hurts the “banking” of water for a not-so-rainy day.

Below the surface is where the magic happens — what allowed the one farmer to bank a decade of water from a couple days of rain. The dirty little secret is a fungus called glomalin that lives in the soil, that “glues” water to the soil.

“It’s called glomalin. It's like plant glue, so to speak, it binds all these little mineral particles together, along with organic material,” Jones said. “When rain falls and infiltrates the soil, water is latched on to by these little pieces of soil structure. And so that's where we get our plants’ available water from. That’s what creates the water bank.”

But Jones said that when farmers overturn those layers, they also destroy the intricate pathways that transport the water to the glomalin. That means that oftentimes when soil is tilled the water never makes it to be glued. Instead, it may simply runoff. That’s why he’s against tilling.

Jones said that because the east side of the Missouri River has historically been much wetter than the west, there has been less of a need to emphasize ways of farming that preserve soil banking capabilities. But the last couple of years of drought have pushed on that.

South Dakota has its share of no-till advocates, sharing the word about what the practices can provide for soil health. Although Jones said that he understood why many may use tilling and other practices, he is a proponent of the principles.

We are learning more and more every day about how to farm better,” Jones said.