Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

All things agriculture to be shown and discussed at Dakotafest 2023 in Mitchell

The three-day farm show will take place on Aug. 15-17 at 2300 E. Spruce St. on the southeast edge of Mitchell.

Dakotafest 2016
A 2016 file photo shows visitors on the Dakotafest grounds southeast of Mitchell.
Mitchell Republic file photo
Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
Today at 9:00 AM

MITCHELL — The 27th annual edition of Dakotafest is set for mid-August, with farmers, ranchers, producers and business representatives planning to visit the Mitchell area to talk all about agriculture.

The three-day farm show will take place on Aug. 15-17 at 2300 E. Spruce St. on the southeast edge of Mitchell. The show will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, with more than 400 exhibitors scheduled to be in attendance.

The newest attraction will be the Dakotafest Networking Lounge, which will include live music and a cash bar serving beer and seltzers. Live music is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The lounge is located at Booth No. 844 near the northeast corner of the grounds, which will have a new admission entrance, giving showgoers now three access points. The area is also where the youth pedal pull will take place daily at 1 p.m.

3591887+081617.N.DR_.DAKOTAFEST2.jpg
Local
Dakotafest to allow alcohol sales for first time in 2023
Farm show event plans to have a tent with beer and wine available for purchase to encourage networking
Jun 29
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler

Another attraction is the free ice cream social from South Dakota State University Extension, which will take place at 1:30 p.m. each day at booth No. 216, located between the Livestock tent and the grounds’ Main Street. The SDSU Extension booth will also have information and presentations regarding crop management, land values and rental rates, conservation drainage options, energizing rural communities, managing grasslands through prescribed fires and optimizing feedstuffs for beef cattle.

Also in the northwest corner of the grounds, the Dakotafest Education Building will also include some of the notable forums taking place during the show. On Tuesday, Aug. 15, a noon forum will have industry leaders discussing top priorities for South Dakota and national agricultural commodities. Groups expected to be represented include the American Farm Bureau Federation, National Farmers Union, U.S. Cattlemen’s Association, National Pork Producers Council, Ranchers Cattlemen Action Legal Fund United Stockgrowers of America, American Soybean Association and the National Corn Growers Association.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 1 p.m. forum on Wednesday, Aug. 16 will include South Dakota Congressional delegation providing updates regarding the farm bill and agriculture policy at the federal level. Scheduled to speak are U.S. Sens. Mike Rounds and John Thune, R-S.D., and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D.

Crowds navigate the muddy paths of Dakotafest on its final day. Because of the rain, attendance numbers were lower than normal. (Sara Bertsch / Republic)
Community
Dakotafest Woman Farmer and Rancher nominees set for 2023 award
Five women will be recognized at the awards ceremony as part of the Women in Ag Event, the morning of Aug. 18, at the Dakotafest grounds.
Jul 3
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic

At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dakotafest will hold its Women in Agriculture event, which will feature the presentation of the Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year award. The award finalists include Pam Geppert, of Kimball; Kelsey Geraets, of Humboldt; Judi Larson, of Artesian; Julie Walloch, of Lesterville; and Calli Williams, of Mitchell. SDSU Extension Community Vitality Field Specialist Peggy Schlechter will be the keynote speaker.

A number of Dakotafest staples are back on the schedule for 2023, with seed plot and technical product demonstrations taking place throughout the show, along with livestock-focused exhibits and live chute demonstrations taking place at the Livestock Tent on the grounds’ west edge. A machinery ride and drive will also take place near the seed plot displays on the south edge of the grounds.

Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
Traxler is the assistant editor and sports editor for the Mitchell Republic. He's worked for the newspaper since 2014 and has covered a wide variety of topics. He can be reached at mtraxler@mitchellrepublic.com.
What To Read Next
Bees-at-dusk-2-1024x808.jpeg
News
As bee losses prevail, beekeepers’ struggles continue
4h ago
 · 
By  Abbey Stegenga / South Dakota News Watch
A gavel with books behind it.
News
Man, woman to face federal grand jury charges for alleged sex trafficking, child pornography in Winner
17h ago
 · 
By  Kai Englisch
South Dakota Highway Patrol.jpg
South Dakota
Rally Tally Day 5: Head-on crash kills biker; 15-plus hurt elsewhere in Sturgis region
20h ago
 · 
By  Hunter Dunteman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-76.jpg
Members Only
Sports
PHOTOS: A look at the best action from the state amateur baseball tournament
21h ago
 · 
By  Adam Thury
hyde.6.jpg
News
Rural South Dakota county in decline seeks to stabilize
3d ago
 · 
By  Stu Whitney / South Dakota News Watch
072623-logan-storley-2.jpeg
Sports
After title bout loss, Webster's Logan Storley to headline Bellator 298 Friday at the Pentagon
3d ago
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
SDSLittleNest.jpg
News
Senator accused of illegally pocketing COVID funds cooperating with state
3d ago
 · 
By  John Hult / South Dakota Searchlight