All things agriculture to be shown and discussed at Dakotafest 2023 in Mitchell

MITCHELL — The 27th annual edition of Dakotafest is set for mid-August, with farmers, ranchers, producers and business representatives planning to visit the Mitchell area to talk all about agriculture.

The three-day farm show will take place on Aug. 15-17 at 2300 E. Spruce St. on the southeast edge of Mitchell. The show will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, with more than 400 exhibitors scheduled to be in attendance.

The newest attraction will be the Dakotafest Networking Lounge, which will include live music and a cash bar serving beer and seltzers. Live music is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The lounge is located at Booth No. 844 near the northeast corner of the grounds, which will have a new admission entrance, giving showgoers now three access points. The area is also where the youth pedal pull will take place daily at 1 p.m.

Another attraction is the free ice cream social from South Dakota State University Extension, which will take place at 1:30 p.m. each day at booth No. 216, located between the Livestock tent and the grounds’ Main Street. The SDSU Extension booth will also have information and presentations regarding crop management, land values and rental rates, conservation drainage options, energizing rural communities, managing grasslands through prescribed fires and optimizing feedstuffs for beef cattle.

Also in the northwest corner of the grounds, the Dakotafest Education Building will also include some of the notable forums taking place during the show. On Tuesday, Aug. 15, a noon forum will have industry leaders discussing top priorities for South Dakota and national agricultural commodities. Groups expected to be represented include the American Farm Bureau Federation, National Farmers Union, U.S. Cattlemen’s Association, National Pork Producers Council, Ranchers Cattlemen Action Legal Fund United Stockgrowers of America, American Soybean Association and the National Corn Growers Association.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 1 p.m. forum on Wednesday, Aug. 16 will include South Dakota Congressional delegation providing updates regarding the farm bill and agriculture policy at the federal level. Scheduled to speak are U.S. Sens. Mike Rounds and John Thune, R-S.D., and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D.

Community Dakotafest Woman Farmer and Rancher nominees set for 2023 award Five women will be recognized at the awards ceremony as part of the Women in Ag Event, the morning of Aug. 18, at the Dakotafest grounds.

At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dakotafest will hold its Women in Agriculture event, which will feature the presentation of the Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year award. The award finalists include Pam Geppert, of Kimball; Kelsey Geraets, of Humboldt; Judi Larson, of Artesian; Julie Walloch, of Lesterville; and Calli Williams, of Mitchell. SDSU Extension Community Vitality Field Specialist Peggy Schlechter will be the keynote speaker.

A number of Dakotafest staples are back on the schedule for 2023, with seed plot and technical product demonstrations taking place throughout the show, along with livestock-focused exhibits and live chute demonstrations taking place at the Livestock Tent on the grounds’ west edge. A machinery ride and drive will also take place near the seed plot displays on the south edge of the grounds.