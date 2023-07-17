6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Alcohol compliance checks net one failure at Wild Oak Golf Course

Checks conducted in Ethan, Mount Vernon, Mitchell

police lights
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 2:47 PM

MITCHELL — The South Central Alcohol Task Force conducted seven alcohol compliance checks in Davison County last week, netting one violation at the Wild Oak Golf Course in Mitchell.

The failure occurred when the clerk at the course checked the confidential informant’s identification, but still made the sale of alcohol. It is the Wild Oak Golf Course’s first violation within a 24-month period.

Other establishments that were part of the compliance check were Mike’s Corner, The Ammo Box Bar & Grill and the American Legion #261 in Ethan, the Kongo Klub in Mitchell and Wermer’s Lounge and West’s One Stop in Ethan.

The South Central Alcohol Take Force is made up of law enforcement from the Aurora County Sheriff’s Office, the Davison County Sheriff’s Office, the Miner County Sheriff’s Office and the Mitchell Department of Public Safety, Police Division.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
SD capitol3.JPG
South Dakota
South Dakota ends another fiscal year in the black, with nearly $100 million surplus
1m ago
 · 
By  Caleb Barber
071823.N.SDS.BERTA.jpg
Local
Deputy cleared of misconduct in death of Native American man in Lake Andes jail
1h ago
 · 
By  John Hult / South Dakota Searchlight
LakeMitchellWetlands-1.jpg
Local
Mitchell City Council to consider awarding bid for wetland project along Firesteel Creek
1d ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
071623.Amateur_MountVernon2.JPG
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup for July 16: Mustangs close regular season with emphatic win over Corsica/Stickney
18h ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
BEDGROUP2.jpg
Local
New Mitchell nonprofit provides beds for kids in need, community support grows
6d ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
YouthBaseball_MitchellMaize2_9U.JPG
Sports
Youth baseball champions crowned at Class A state tournaments
22h ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
Helpful_Tips_3700x2400.jpg
News
Learn how to log in to your news account, e-paper and more
Sep 18, 2020
 · 
By  Kris Hauge