Alcohol compliance checks net one failure at Wild Oak Golf Course

MITCHELL — The South Central Alcohol Task Force conducted seven alcohol compliance checks in Davison County last week, netting one violation at the Wild Oak Golf Course in Mitchell.

The failure occurred when the clerk at the course checked the confidential informant’s identification, but still made the sale of alcohol. It is the Wild Oak Golf Course’s first violation within a 24-month period.

Other establishments that were part of the compliance check were Mike’s Corner, The Ammo Box Bar & Grill and the American Legion #261 in Ethan, the Kongo Klub in Mitchell and Wermer’s Lounge and West’s One Stop in Ethan.

The South Central Alcohol Take Force is made up of law enforcement from the Aurora County Sheriff’s Office, the Davison County Sheriff’s Office, the Miner County Sheriff’s Office and the Mitchell Department of Public Safety, Police Division.