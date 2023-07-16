Ag, industrial CTE classrooms coming to Bridgewater-Emery

EMERY, S.D. — There will be a change of scenery for Bridgewater-Emery School District next year.

And officials are excited for the new look.

New classrooms are being constructed to give students more room to raise chickens and practice taxidermy. The two unusual educational opportunities have been in a shared classroom — a thing of the past when the project is complete.

Bridgewater-Emery is constructing a new building for its agriculture and industry programs this summer with the help of state grants. The new classrooms — coming after Bridgewater-Emery’s recent increases to its ag and industrial student numbers — are bright signs, amidst a statewide workforce shortage.

“In my classroom the new facilities are going to leave a huge impact," said Alex Toupal, Bridgewater-Emery’s ag teacher, in an interview with the Mitchell Republic.

The building will house ag and industrial programs of study, each of which will receive its own classroom and workshop.

The ag classroom will feature welding booths and a plasma cutter for students, as well as space for tractor repair equipment that is currently housed off-site. The industrial classroom will feature shop tables and welding equipment.

Ongoing construction at the Bridgewater-Emery school district's new CTE building. Ag and industrial classes are expected to be fully in the new building by October 2023. Photo Courtesy of Christena Schultz

The programs of study are part of the statewide Career and Technical Education (CTE) program, created to give students experience in high-skill, high-demand fields. With a focus on career-specific training, they have been touted by many to be part of the solution to a statewide workforce shortage. Bridgewater-Emery offers classes in five of the 16 concentrated CTE fields of study the state offers — business, family and consumer sciences, information technology, agriculture and industrial arts.

Toupal said that the ag classroom is a bit hectic in its current state, limiting hands-on student learning.

"Right now, it's all shared within one big classroom and it's a mess," Toupal said.

He explained the current shortage of classrooms means that multiple disciplines have to share the ag classroom back-to-back. The room may see taxidermy, baking and chicken raising — within the span of a single day. That tight schedule is limiting hand-on learning. With so many subjects using the classroom he often has to clear off the tables as soon as his classes are done, making hands-on learning projects harder to fit in.

Maximizing hands-on learning is one of the keys to the success of CTE program courses, said Christena Schultz, principal of Bridgewater-Emery High School. Since CTE classes often focus on workforce-specific development, much of the learning is done through hands-on experience.

"Hands on learning provides students opportunities to expand understanding and thinking outside the box," Schultz said. "We really are looking at how we can best equip our students to be skilled for the workforce."

She continued, stressing the benefits of the new building.

“We were just really in need of a building to be able to expand those hands-on lab related experiences for students,” Schultz said. “In our current ag classroom, some of the labs that were taking place right within the classroom were literally having chickens, taxidermy, engine repairs — so, not the most conducive to students."

The new classrooms will only have program-specific classes, giving teachers as much room to do hands-on learning as possible.

No longer, either, will baking be done in the same room as the chicken raising, as the family and consumer science class will move into the old ag classroom.

The new classrooms will also cut down on needing to bus students off-site for classes. Currently, the school stores its tractor repair machinery off-site in Bridgewater, which requires ag-mechanic students to be bussed there during school hours.

But with the added space, they will be able to keep that machinery in the classroom.

"Now when all of that equipment comes over here, we will have more work time,” Toupal said.

Bridgewater-Emery workforce pipeline going strong, aided by legislation

The expansion comes as the number of students taking classes in agriculture and industry-specific CTE programs at Bridgewater-Emery have shot up. Since the 2020-21 school year, its ag-student numbers have risen from 42 to 58, and its industrial student numbers have increased from 17 to 24.

"Ag student numbers have really jumped up since January 2020," said Toupal, who will begin his fourth year at the school this fall. Schultz agreed.

With a widespread workforce shortage that is affecting many issues across the state, CTE programs continue to be a key part of growing the workforce pipeline.

"Career and Technical education provides young people hands-on learning opportunities and helps them connect their classroom experience to their options for education and careers after graduation" said then-state Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson, in the 2022 press release that accompanied Bridgewater-Emery's grant.

The building’s creation is largely due to SB-235, a 2013 piece of state legislation created for "the purpose of building and reinvesting in South Dakota's economy and to create high quality jobs.”

Signed into law during an ongoing workforce shortage, one of its provisions is to incentivize schools to fund programs in fields in high demand around the state, but which require specialized, technical know-how. It has done that by setting up the Workforce Education Fund, an annually renewing pool of money that grants money to schools to make infrastructure improvements that help their workforce pipeline.

The initial $225,000 Bridgewater-Emery received last year in April 2022 was a grant from that fund, one of nine it awarded last year. This year, five recipients were announced.

With a combined effort led by Connie Whistler — Bridgewater-Emery's CTE team leader — Toupal, Schultz and other faculty members succeeded in obtaining the $225,000 grant

After the reception of the state grant, Toupal said that other grantors followed suit. Since last year's Workforce Education Fund grant, they’ve received a Cargill Cares grant, as well as a couple others from local sources.

“The Workforce Education grant was our biggest one. Getting that one helped kickstart all of our other ones. And we kind of got to throw that one into all of our other grant applications,” Toupal said. He also said that in addition to grants, they have also received donations from local citizens.

With construction going on this summer, the school hopes to fully hold classes in the new building by mid-October, with a big unveiling for the school board at the start of the 2024 calendar year.

"We all know that our workforce in South Dakota right now is very much in need of these types of skilled employees," Schultz said. "The better the high school training experience we can give them, the better employee they're going to be in those skill specific positions that South Dakota is in need of."