After long battle with alcohol addiction, Mitchell's Jai Mimmack finds sobriety through faith, helping others

MITCHELL — “I’m 11 months sober.”

Jai Mimmack hasn’t been able to say that since he began drinking alcohol nearly two decades ago.

Throughout his long battle with alcohol addiction, Mimmack has attended Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and successfully completed recovery programs that had him optimistic he was on a path toward sobriety for good. However, none of them could keep him from returning to drinking. Prior to the 11-month period of sobriety he’s on, five months was the longest the 37-year-old went without drinking.

What’s different this time around? His faith in God and Christ are anchoring his journey to sobriety.

“Faith has changed in my life dramatically. I always thought I had faith by just believing in God. Faith to me now equals 100% trust in Christ. I wanted to control my own life, but I didn’t have any trust that God knew how to control my own life,” Mimmack said. “I finally found the right help in Christ.”

The success he’s had in dealing with alcohol addiction is something so powerful for Mimmack it inspired him to help other alcoholics who are struggling with the same problems he knows all too well. Over the past three months, Mimmack has been leading his own recovery group called Anchor’D Recovery that meets every Thursday night from the confines of RiverTree Church in Mitchell.

Jai Mimmack closes his recovery meeting with a prayer on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at RiverTree Church in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

As he flipped through pages of the Bible on Thursday with a group of alcoholics who are seeking sobriety, Mimmack read a verse from the book of Peter that says in part, “Make every effort to respond to God’s promises. Supplement your faith with a generous provision of moral excellence, and moral excellence with knowledge. And knowledge with self-control. And self-control with patience and endurance with Godliness.”

After reading the verse and explaining how the Biblical passage resonated with him, Mimmack opened the floor for group discussion.

“You have to have faith. Then you can start knowing what is good and knowing right from wrong,” Mimmack said. “Once you know that stuff, you need to start building some knowledge and wisdom through the word. Then comes the self-control piece. When I learn to listen to the Holy Spirit inside of me, then I’m not going to want to drink.”

During the discussion, members of the group opened up about the temptations that make saying no to drinking more challenging. Mimmack would join the discussion and offer advice. His advice was steeped in turning to the Lord and reminding the group that God will never abandon them in their darkest hours.

When he was drinking on a daily basis, Mimmack had some dark hours and years. His alcohol addiction resulted in six Driving Under the Influence (DUI) charges and spending some long nights in jail cells. Mimmack’s latest DUI came over a year ago, and he’s in the midst of completing the James Valley DUI Court program as part of his sentencing.

“I needed to do what I’m doing here to get me set up for success when I’m out of the DUI court program,” Mimmack said.

The court-ordered treatment program isn’t what guided Mimmack to hosting his own weekly recovery meetings.

It was God who called upon him to help others overcome alcohol addiction, which he’s found has helped his own battle. Mimmack is far from alone in dealing with alcohol addiction.

According to the state Department of Health, South Dakotans drink more than the national average. Fifty-seven percent of South Dakotans reported drinking alcohol in the past 30 days and 20 percent reported binge drinking in the past 30 days. Binge drinking, the DOH says, is defined as males who report having five or more alcoholic drinks on one occasion or females who have four or more alcoholic drinks on one occasion, one or more times in the past month.

In South Dakota, the number of alcohol-related deaths has been increasing in the last ten years. Alcohol-related deaths increased by 159%, from 156 deaths in 2012 to 404 deaths in 2021, while the number of hospitalizations from alcohol also increased dramatically. The number of non-fatal alcohol-related hospitalizations rose 38% over the past five years, from 1,897 hospitalizations in 2017 to 2,622 in 2021.

The Mitchell native and military veteran doesn’t blame any past life experiences for leading him to drink. Rather, he says alcohol was his way of dealing with life challenges. He began drinking more heavily when he attended college in his late teens after graduating high school.

“I never dealt with anything. I just ran to alcohol. I have to figure out how to deal with life, and that’s what the past months have been for me,” Mimmack said.

Despite his past struggles with addiction, his wife has stood by his side and provided support – something Mimmack is “beyond grateful” for. His sobriety has allowed him to be the type of father to his six kids and husband he aspires to be.

Offering a faith-based recovery program

Although Mimmack found some brief success in attending AA meetings and other treatment methods, he said they lacked being centered around God and Christ.

“I was with a couple guys to explain my idea and one of them said something about not having 12 steps in mine. I was like, ‘Yeah, why on Earth would I have 12 steps when I’ve been disagreeing with it?’ These other programs I’ve done have some faith involved, but they don’t teach anything from the Bible,” he said. “I’m trying to combine the two a bit here.”

Offering a faith-based recovery outlet that doesn’t shy away from talking about God and the Bible like other programs he’s participated in the past is what makes Anchor’D Recovery unique.

With the steady stream of people who join Mimmack’s weekly meetings at RiverTree Church — which he noted typically sees about five to 10 people — it’s evident he’s offering a new path to recovery that some may have been yearning for.

Mimmack hopes his program helps himself and others how to maintain sobriety through faith and not become solely reliant on weekly meetings.

As always, Mimmack ended Thursday's weekly meeting with a prayer. He called on the Lord to help guide others who may be struggling with substance abuse to the group. After all, Mimmack knows showing up and accepting there is an addiction can be one of the biggest hurdles to enter a path toward sobriety.

“In here, we’re, we’re all just like come on in and have a seat,” Mimmack said with open arms and a big smile on his face.