Abuse guidelines can be disconnected between national baseball groups, local teams

MITCHELL — Rules regarding conduct and abuse are more prevalent than ever in club sports in the United States and South Dakota.

But how those rules are utilized from national organizations by local teams and programs can be muddy.

In the midst of an investigation for allegations of sexual assault within the Mitchell Legion baseball team, a Mitchell Republic analysis reviewing policies and procedures of misconduct for baseball programs shows national organizations often pass responsibility, without implementing mandates, to local levels in hopes that messaging will get to players and parents.

American Legion baseball has a 24-page guidebook for risk management related to abuse of players, which is used by South Dakota teams. But players and parents may not see that level of detail. In the case of the Mitchell Baseball Association’s teams, players and parents sign an agreement that focuses on rules that mostly pertain to attendance and penalties for alcohol and drug use.

“In order to prevent adverse public reaction, dissension, and to promote general welfare for the participants, the following rules will be enforced,” the Mitchell Baseball Association rules read from 2019, covering issues like skipping practices, allowances for a single-family trip, work duties and on-field actions deemed detrimental to the program.

While American Legion baseball provides risk management policies to coaches about child abuse and sexual abuse, it says it doesn't have "responsibility for ensuring that designated individuals receive the information." It instead makes the information about sexual abuse risk management "strongly urged and recommended" that local team sponsors and Legion posts implement a system for "ensuring availability" of the information to coaches, managers and adult volunteers.

“Providing coaches, managers and volunteer staff of American Legion Baseball teams an awareness of the policies established for acceptable/unacceptable behavior minimizes opportunities for misconduct and helps prevent unfounded allegations. It is just as vitally important that policies and procedures for reporting and responding to suspected abuse, misconduct, or policy violations are clearly established as well,” the national guidance from the American Legion says.

Regarding inquiries about how national guidance from American Legion was applied to Mitchell Baseball, Mitchell Baseball Association President Jason Christensen said in a statement that the MBA "cannot comment on a pending investigation or matters involving juveniles. The Mitchell Baseball Association takes all allegations seriously and will continue to take a cautious approach to ensure the safety of its players and coaches."

A July 19 announcement from the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s office confirmed prosecutors are investigating allegations of sexual assault within the Mitchell Legion baseball program. Which levels of personnel on the team are being investigated — players, coaches or other staff — hasn’t been disclosed by authorities despite multiple requests to state and Pennington County officials for clarifying information from the Mitchell Republic.







National rules for American Legion baseball focus on safeguarding youth participants as it relates to adult involvement. Teams are required to conduct annual background checks on managers, coaches and other volunteer staff with regular access to players. Additional training is offered for adults in American Legion programs through a separate organization, Protect Youth Sports, which has text on its website that says “an organization that serves children and youth has the obligation to exercise ‘due diligence with regards to protecting its members, especially the children.”

“By performing background checks on your volunteer coaches your organization is: putting up a safeguard at the 'doorway' of the organization that will, in most cases, scare off sexual predators; (and) offering peace of mind to discerning parents when choosing a youth sports program, by letting them know your league is being proactive in trying to protect the children,” the organization said.

Coaches, managers and volunteer staff members of American Legion baseball teams must complete abuse awareness training annually. Its policies also advise that awareness about preventing abuse should be disseminated to all adults involved with Legion baseball teams “regardless of how experienced they may be.”

Federal laws increase focus on abuse

Combating sexual abuse in sports has been reformed since 2017, when federal law was passed to require reporting suspected child abuse and sexual abuse within 24 hours to all adults who are authorized to interact with minor or amateur athletes by a national governing body. It also helped to establish the U.S. Center for SafeSport to address abuse of minors.

SafeSport’s purview only covers sports regulated from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. That includes USA Baseball, the organization that sanctions the country’s national teams. American Legion baseball is a national member organization of USA Baseball.

“Over the course of the last few years, we have seen abuse of minor athletes within the U.S. Olympic family come to the forefront,” USA Baseball’s website reads . “Too many athletes went unprotected from predators within their sport, which led to the creation of (U.S.) Senate Bill 534. Through SB534 and the governance of the U.S. Center for SafeSport, there are many policies now in place to ensure minor athlete well-being is at the forefront of every sport.”

Away from the Legion baseball framework, clearly defined policies regarding abuse are more patchwork in South Dakota. The state’s VFW baseball program, which organizes baseball for small towns from ages 8 to 16, doesn’t have policies related to abuse published on its website.

Little League Baseball, which is played for ages 12 and under in large communities in South Dakota, including Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Brandon and Pierre, follows the SafeSport pathway of rules regarding abuse. Little League International touts itself as the one of the national leaders of protecting children from abuse, due to mandating background checks for coaches and volunteers, something it began doing in 1998.

An emphasis with both American Legion baseball and VFW baseball — the two preeminent summer baseball programs for youth in South Dakota — focuses not toward player misconduct off the field but on patriotism and on-field behavior. That includes both organizations mandating players stand at attention for the national anthem or Pledge of Allegiance, reciting sportsmanship-minded creeds prior to the game and wearing each organization's respective patches on the uniform.

“The purpose of The American Legion baseball program is to stimulate Americanism and develop citizenship,” the Legion baseball handbook reads, while the national guidance discusses building the nation's future through youth sports and developing sportsmanship, loyalty and team spirit.

A section of the South Dakota VFW baseball handbook boldly discusses about how it will crack down on teams that attempt to break or manipulate playing rules for an unfair advantage.

“If you’re habitually looking for opportunities to find loopholes or manipulate the rules to gain an unfair advantage, you will be discovered or reported,” the South Dakota VFW baseball handbook reads regarding its rules and eligibility policies. “You’ll be investigated, adjudicated and receive appropriate consequences. This is our 64th year and you should know and understand our intent with our rules and code of conduct is to grow our players to be people of integrity, service before self and willing to put effort into the process to be an excellent human in addition to becoming the best player they can be.”