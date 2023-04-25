99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

A severe geomagnetic storm brings the Northern Lights to Mitchell

The Northern Lights could be seen in 30 states.

4-23-23NorthernLights-12.jpg
The Aurora Borealis dances across the evening sky on Sunday, April 23, 2023, Northeast of Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
April 25, 2023 at 8:54 AM

MITCHELL — The spectacular light show of the Northern Lights could be seen dancing through the South Dakota sky Sunday evening.

4-23-23NorthernLights-5.jpg
The Aurora Borealis dances across the evening sky on Sunday, April 23, 2023, Northeast of Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

While the Northern Lights are more commonly associated with destinations such as Norway, Finland and Canada, Mitchell was a perfect spot for aurora enthusiasts.

4-23-23NorthernLights-1.jpg
The Aurora Borealis dances across the evening sky on Sunday, April 23, 2023, Northeast of Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, are a natural light display that occurs in the polar regions. The phenomenon is caused by charged particles from the sun colliding with particles in the Earth's atmosphere, creating a beautiful display of light in the sky.

The Northern Lights seen just north of Mitchell may have not been the colorful spectacle of green, pink and purple to the naked eye, but when equipped with a camera and tripod and a long exposure the colors reveal themselves. Even with an iPhone camera the colors are able to be captured.

IMG_1486.jpeg
The Northern Lights captured on an iPhone, Sunday, April 23, 2023, Northeast of Mitchell.
Submitted Photo

The Northern Lights may be a rare occurrence in Mitchell, those lucky enough to witness Sunday night's display left in awe of nature's beauty.

ADVERTISEMENT

4-23-23NorthernLights-2.jpg
1/11: The Aurora Borealis dances across the evening sky on Sunday, April 23, 2023, Northeast of Mitchell.
4-23-23NorthernLights-3.jpg
2/11: The Aurora Borealis dances across the evening sky on Sunday, April 23, 2023, Northeast of Mitchell.
4-23-23NorthernLights-4.jpg
3/11: The Aurora Borealis dances across the evening sky on Sunday, April 23, 2023, Northeast of Mitchell.
4-23-23NorthernLights-6.jpg
4/11: The Aurora Borealis dances across the evening sky on Sunday, April 23, 2023, Northeast of Mitchell.
4-23-23NorthernLights-9.jpg
5/11: The Aurora Borealis dances across the evening sky on Sunday, April 23, 2023, Northeast of Mitchell.
4-23-23NorthernLights-8.jpg
6/11: The Aurora Borealis dances across the evening sky on Sunday, April 23, 2023, Northeast of Mitchell.
4-23-23NorthernLights-7.jpg
7/11: The Aurora Borealis dances across the evening sky on Sunday, April 23, 2023, Northeast of Mitchell.
4-23-23NorthernLights-10.jpg
8/11: The Aurora Borealis dances across the evening sky on Sunday, April 23, 2023, Northeast of Mitchell.
4-23-23NorthernLights-11.jpg
9/11: The Aurora Borealis dances across the evening sky on Sunday, April 23, 2023, Northeast of Mitchell.
4-23-23NorthernLights-14.jpg
10/11: The Aurora Borealis dances across the evening sky on Sunday, April 23, 2023, Northeast of Mitchell.
4-23-23NorthernLights-13.jpg
11/11: The Aurora Borealis dances across the evening sky on Sunday, April 23, 2023, Northeast of Mitchell.

Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
What To Read Next
Dawson holding sturgeon.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Thief River Falls teen lands monster sturgeon fishing from dock on the Rainy River
May 17, 2023 07:05 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
2454640+Lake Mitchell.jpg
Local
Mitchell candidate and issue forum to be held and livestreamed Tuesday
May 17, 2023 04:14 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
2222824+fire.jpg
News
Lake Norden fire hall destroyed in devastating blaze, ongoing state investigation rules out foul play
May 17, 2023 03:40 PM
 · 
By  Kai Englisch
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
051323.N.DR.VAULTPOLREIS1.jpg
The Vault
Justice denied: 1906 murder trials shocked Sioux Falls, nation
May 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-19.jpg
Prep
Is it time for South Dakota to sanction high school baseball?
May 12, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
IMG_5628-2.jpg
Business
AgritourismSD kicks off second session
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher