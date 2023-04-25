A severe geomagnetic storm brings the Northern Lights to Mitchell

MITCHELL — The spectacular light show of the Northern Lights could be seen dancing through the South Dakota sky Sunday evening.

The Aurora Borealis dances across the evening sky on Sunday, April 23, 2023, Northeast of Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

While the Northern Lights are more commonly associated with destinations such as Norway, Finland and Canada, Mitchell was a perfect spot for aurora enthusiasts.

The Aurora Borealis dances across the evening sky on Sunday, April 23, 2023, Northeast of Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, are a natural light display that occurs in the polar regions. The phenomenon is caused by charged particles from the sun colliding with particles in the Earth's atmosphere, creating a beautiful display of light in the sky.

The Northern Lights seen just north of Mitchell may have not been the colorful spectacle of green, pink and purple to the naked eye, but when equipped with a camera and tripod and a long exposure the colors reveal themselves. Even with an iPhone camera the colors are able to be captured.

The Northern Lights captured on an iPhone, Sunday, April 23, 2023, Northeast of Mitchell. Submitted Photo

The Northern Lights may be a rare occurrence in Mitchell, those lucky enough to witness Sunday night's display left in awe of nature's beauty.

