100 Women United's $8K donation to Big Friend Little Friend 'going to make real difference for youth'

MITCHELL — When the leaders of a new Mitchell organization announced Big Friend Little Friend as the recipient of $8,000, Linda McEntee was reduced to tears.

Since becoming the executive director of Big Friend Little Friend two years ago, McEntee has been moved by witnessing the positive impact the organization has on youth and their mentors. Being selected as the first recipient of Mitchell’s 100 Women United showed McEntee that other community members see the type of impact Big Friend Little Friend has on its participants.

“I was honored that these women believe in what we do here. It shows they believe in the outcomes we are bringing for our little friends,” McEntee said.

The youth mentoring agency has expanded its outreach in the Mitchell area over the past few years. As of now, the organization has 36 kids and mentors paired. McEntee said the number of participants will likely increase to around 90 when the school year begins in late August.

Members of Big Friend Little Friend and 100 women from the July 20, 2023, event at the Depot in Mitchell. Submitted photo

From taking field trips around the area to attending basketball games at the Corn Palace, Big Friend Little Friend provides mentors and their littles with memorable experiences that cost money. The funds received from 100 Women United will help make more special events possible for Big Friend Little Friend’s participants, McEntee said. The group's first gathering was on Thursday, July 20.

“Their generosity is going to make a real difference in the lives of our little friends,” she said. “We want to offer new experiences.”

The funds will also allow Big Friend Little Friend to cover other needs for the youth participants such as swimming lessons. McEntee said the organization has helped cover costs of swimming lessons for its youth in the program who may be in need, pointing to it as one of many examples Big Friend Little Friend supports kids in the community.

McEntee said statistics show youth who have a positive role model serving as their mentor in the program results in educational success.

“When a child has a mentor, they’re more likely to have a positive attitude at school and more likely to graduate from high school. They are also more likely to go to college because it helps them see a future for themselves.”

Two participants of the Big Friend-Little Friend program swim during a a pool party in 2017 at the Comfort Inn in Mitchell. Each month, the mentoring program puts on an activity. Mitchell Republic file photo

While Mitchell’s 100 Women United has only been in existence for a little over a month, the organization has already made a profound impact for a local nonprofit. It was formed by a small group of Mitchell women who were determined to raise money to support the myriad of local and area nonprofits that enrich the lives of many in the community.

Each member of the group pays an annual $200 fee ($100 twice a year), which is then pooled together and donated to a local nonprofit organization that is selected by the group members. For nonprofits to enter the drawing, they must be nominated by at least one of the 100 Women United members, according to committee member Teresa Hart. Nominees must also meet qualifications established by the group.

As of early July, the group had 45 members. Since then, the membership nearly doubled to around 80. The group’s rapid growth helped raise the first check amount that was distributed to Big Friend Little Friend to $8,000. As McEntee put it, $8,000 can go a long way for the organization she leads.

The mission of 100 Women United has McEntee on a quest to increase the membership to 100 – the group’s membership goal. When the group reaches at least 100 members, it will equate to $10,000 disbursements to selected nonprofit organizations twice a year.

Considering many nonprofits rely on donations and grants that aren’t always guaranteed, McEntee said 100 Women United will provide a vital new funding stream for all nonprofits to have a chance at each year.