LIVESTREAM: Mitchell Board of Education meeting

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Board of Education will meet this evening with a slight change expected on the agenda.

The board was originally expected to hold a public hearing on the 2023-24 K-14 budget as well as consider approval of that budget at tonight’s meeting, but a clerical error will cause the need for both items to be postponed until next month.

Steve Culhane, business manager for the district, said he neglected to file the notice of the budget hearing as a legal notice with the Mitchell Republic when he approved the minutes of the previous board meeting for publication. The district is required by South Dakota to publish a formal notice of such hearings.

“My intention at that time when I sent into the paper the minutes of the meeting was also to send in the budget notice to state when and where the budget hearing and adoption is to take place. I discovered over the weekend that I sent the minutes in but did not include the budget notice on the hearing,” Culhane said in an email to board members and media.

After consulting with the district attorney, it decided to move the budget hearing and approval until next month. The two agenda items in question will be handled at the July 24 meeting of the board, which is the only scheduled meeting of the board in July, Culhane said.

There are a number of other agenda items on the schedule for Monday night, including a trio of district policy additions or revisions, the consideration to approve a $300,000 loan through the Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant and the approval of the yearly K-14 budget supplements.

The Mitchell Republic will livestream Monday evenings meeting at the link above.