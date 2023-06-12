99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

LIVESTREAM: Mitchell Board of Education meeting

Meeting to take place at 5:30 p.m. Monday at MCTEA

5-31-23HighSchoolConstruction-3.jpg
Construction on the grounds of the new high school is now underway.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Erik Kaufman
By Erik Kaufman
Today at 4:00 PM

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Board of Education will consider bids for the new Mitchell High School construction project when it meets Monday evening.

The meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. in Room 110 at the Mitchell Career & Technical Education Academy, will be livestreamed by the Mitchell Republic below.

Also at the meeting, the board is expected to review the elementary handbook for the 2023-24 school year, set meal prices for the 2023-24 school year, approve bids for Mitchell Technical College vehicles and declare surplus items.

A preview of the meeting can be found here.

June 12 2023 Mitchell Board of Education Meeting Agenda by inforumdocs on Scribd

The meeting is open to the public.

Erik Kaufman
By Erik Kaufman
Erik Kaufman joined the Mitchell Republic in July of 2019 as an education and features reporter. He grew up in Freeman, S.D., graduating from Freeman High School. He graduated from the University of South Dakota in 1999 with a major in English and a minor in computer science. He can be reached at ekaufman@mitchellrepublic.com.
What To Read Next
6-12-23RustedWing-1.jpg
Members Only
Local
Permit denied for proposed Mitchell Main Street cannabis dispensary after California native voices concerns
June 12, 2023 02:59 PM
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
shutterstock_669655186-1024x683.jpg
South Dakota
Federal judge vacancies come amid heavy caseloads
June 12, 2023 02:40 PM
 · 
By  Stu Whitney, South Dakota News Watch
Sioux Falls mosquito-control truck.jpg
Local
Crews set to spray Mitchell for mosquitos beginning Tuesday
June 12, 2023 01:23 PM
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
071719.N.DR.BIKE1.jpg
Sports
55 individuals, six groups finish 2023 MAC triathlon
June 11, 2023 02:35 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
061223.N.SDS.BROADBAND1.jpg
News
Inflation drives up cost of broadband internet projects
June 11, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Joshua Haiar / South Dakota Searchlight
7-11-22SalemArmory-7.jpg
Local
'Primed for growth': Salem cement facility to break ground June 15
June 10, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Terry Woster
Columns
Woster: Common ground on facts, information has never been more difficult
June 10, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Terry Woster