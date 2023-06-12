LIVESTREAM: Mitchell Board of Education meeting

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Board of Education will consider bids for the new Mitchell High School construction project when it meets Monday evening.

The meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. in Room 110 at the Mitchell Career & Technical Education Academy, will be livestreamed by the Mitchell Republic below.

Also at the meeting, the board is expected to review the elementary handbook for the 2023-24 school year, set meal prices for the 2023-24 school year, approve bids for Mitchell Technical College vehicles and declare surplus items.

The meeting is open to the public.