LIVESTREAM: Mitchell Board of Education meeting

Meeting to take place at 5:30 p.m. at MCTEA

Erik Kaufman
Today at 4:00 PM

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Board of Education will take a second look at the district 2023-24 school year budget Monday night, as well as tend to other business.

The meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in Room 110 at the Mitchell Career & Technical Education Academy, will be livestreamed by the Mitchell Republic at the link below.

In addition to the budget review, the board is also expected to approve a list of South Dakota High School Activities Association amendments and board of directors members, declare suprlus property and consider approval of K-12 salaries for the 2023-24 school year for administrators and personnel not included in the MCEA and MEA agreements.

A preview of the meeting can be found here.

The meeting is open to the public.

Erik Kaufman joined the Mitchell Republic in July of 2019 as an education and features reporter. He grew up in Freeman, S.D., graduating from Freeman High School. He graduated from the University of South Dakota in 1999 with a major in English and a minor in computer science. He can be reached at ekaufman@mitchellrepublic.com.
