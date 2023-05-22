LIVESTREAM: Mitchell Board of Education meeting

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Board of Education will take a second look at the district 2023-24 school year budget Monday night, as well as tend to other business.

The meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in Room 110 at the Mitchell Career & Technical Education Academy, will be livestreamed by the Mitchell Republic at the link below.

In addition to the budget review, the board is also expected to approve a list of South Dakota High School Activities Association amendments and board of directors members, declare suprlus property and consider approval of K-12 salaries for the 2023-24 school year for administrators and personnel not included in the MCEA and MEA agreements.

A preview of the meeting can be found here.

The meeting is open to the public.