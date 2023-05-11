99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
LIVESTREAM: Mitchell Board of Education May 11 meeting

Budget, high school construction project to be discussed

Erik Kaufman
By Erik Kaufman
May 11, 2023 at 4:04 PM

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Republic will livestream the May 11 meeting of the Mitchell Board of Education.

The link to the livestream and the meeting agenda can be found below.

The board is expected to review the 2023-24 district K-14 budget, hear an update on the construction progress for the new Mitchell High School building and hold a final reading on the board of education electronic communications policy, among other business.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11 in Room 110 at the Mitchell Career & Technical Education Academy. The meeting is open to the public.

Erik Kaufman joined the Mitchell Republic in July of 2019 as an education and features reporter. He grew up in Freeman, S.D., graduating from Freeman High School. He graduated from the University of South Dakota in 1999 with a major in English and a minor in computer science. He can be reached at ekaufman@mitchellrepublic.com.
