LIVESTREAM: Mitchell Board of Education May 11 meeting

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Republic will livestream the May 11 meeting of the Mitchell Board of Education.

The link to the livestream and the meeting agenda can be found below.

The board is expected to review the 2023-24 district K-14 budget, hear an update on the construction progress for the new Mitchell High School building and hold a final reading on the board of education electronic communications policy, among other business.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11 in Room 110 at the Mitchell Career & Technical Education Academy. The meeting is open to the public.