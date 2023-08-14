LIVESTREAM: Mitchell Board of Education Aug. 14 meeting

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Board of Education Monday will consider Monday a series of rebids for parts of the athletic facilities portion of the new Mitchell High School construction project.

The board will review the rebids when it meets Monday, Aug. 14 in Room 110 at the Mitchell Career & Technical Education Academy. The meeting, which will be livestreamed by the Mitchell Republic at the link below, is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Other items on the agenda include the consideration to review Mitchell K-12 policy series 100 through 300, consideration to review Mitchell Technical College policy series 100 through 300 and the setting of a potential board work session with the Associated School Boards of South Dakota development director.

The meeting is open to the public. An agenda for the meeting can be found above.