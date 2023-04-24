LIVESTREAM: Mitchell Board of Education April 24 meeting

The Mitchell Board of Education will get its first look at a revised member electronic communication policy when it convenes for its next meeting Monday, April 24.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in Room 110 at the Mitchell Career and Technical Education Academy. The Mitchell Republic will livestream the meeting at the link below.

The board held a discussion at its previous meeting concerning wording in Policy 222, which addresses how board members are allowed to communicate through electronic means such as texting and emails. The board is also expected to consider review of the Mitchell Middle School handbook, approve construction bid to remodel the radiation lab at Mitchel Technical College and open bids for a Mitchell Technical College student-built house.

The meeting is open to the public.