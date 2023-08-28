6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
LIVESTREAM: Aug. 28 Mitchell Board of Education meeting

Meeting set for 5:30 p.m. at MCTEA

Erik Kaufman
By Erik Kaufman
Today at 3:30 PM

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Board of Education Monday evening will consider the final rebid item for the ongoing Mitchell High School construction project.

The meeting, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in Room 110 at the Mitchell Career & Technical Education Academy, is open to the public. The Mitchell Republic will livestream the meeting at the link below.

In addition to the rebid for the fire suppression system, the board will also consider updates to the Mitchell School District K-12 policy series 100 through 300 on second reading, the Mitchell Technical College policy series 100 through 300 on second reading as well as consider scheduling a board work session with Associated School Boards of South Dakota president Wade Pogany.

Mitchell Board of Education Aug. 28 Meeting Agenda by inforumdocs on Scribd

The agenda for the meeting can be found above. A preview story for the Aug. 28 meeting can be found here.

Erik Kaufman
By Erik Kaufman
Erik Kaufman joined the Mitchell Republic in July of 2019 as an education and features reporter. He grew up in Freeman, S.D., graduating from Freeman High School. He graduated from the University of South Dakota in 1999 with a major in English and a minor in computer science. He can be reached at ekaufman@mitchellrepublic.com.
