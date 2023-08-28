LIVESTREAM: Aug. 28 Mitchell Board of Education meeting

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Board of Education Monday evening will consider the final rebid item for the ongoing Mitchell High School construction project.

The meeting, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in Room 110 at the Mitchell Career & Technical Education Academy, is open to the public. The Mitchell Republic will livestream the meeting at the link below.

In addition to the rebid for the fire suppression system, the board will also consider updates to the Mitchell School District K-12 policy series 100 through 300 on second reading, the Mitchell Technical College policy series 100 through 300 on second reading as well as consider scheduling a board work session with Associated School Boards of South Dakota president Wade Pogany.

