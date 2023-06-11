LifeServe to cut ribbon for new Mitchell donor center

MITCHELL — LifeServe Blood Center will celebrate six months of saving lives at their new Mitchell Donor Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday, June 12.

The Mitchell Donor Center, located at 819 E. Spruce St. Suite 150, has been open since early December. This new facility has allowed LifeServe to see more donors with an increased donor center footprint and provide an all-around better experience for each donor with more natural light in a clean, comfortable space. In addition to the improved donation experience at this location, increased storage benefits our mobile staging process as all the mobile blood drives for the Mitchell and surrounding areas come in and out of this facility.

In the six months of operation at this new facility, LifeServe has found continued strength in the Mitchell donor base. With the Mitchell community being a hub for business, entertainment, education, shopping, dining and healthcare, LifeServe is proud to have been selected as the blood provider to this community and its hospitals, including Avera Queen of Peace, said Christine Hayes, LifeServe Vice President and COO.

“We collect a little more than 160,000 units of blood a year,” and while new to communities LifeServe serves with mobile drives as far as Pierre and Fort Pierre, “we’re certainly not new to South Dakota,” Hayes said in a statement.

LifeServe Blood Center and the Mitchell Chamber of Commerce invite the community to attend the upcoming ribbon cutting ceremony at the Mitchell Donor Center located at 819 E. Spruce St. Suite 150 on Monday, June 12 at 3 p.m. Visitors are welcome to tour the facility and enjoy light refreshments.

LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community-based blood center that has served the needs of local hospitals and patients in our regions since 1947. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe provides blood products to 158 hospitals primarily in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. LifeServe is committed to saving lives by providing premier service to volunteer blood donors and access to a safe, quality blood supply for hospitals and patients.

For more information about blood donation or to schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 800-287-4903 or visit www.lifeservebloodcenter.org.