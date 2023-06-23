Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Lake dredging, wetland ruling, pipeline ordinances and more | June 22, 2023

The Mitchell Republic Minute is a weekly podcast reviewing the week's news and previewing upcoming news.

Mitchell Republic Minute.jpg
The Mitchell Republic Minute
Kai Englisch
By Kai Englisch
June 22, 2023 at 8:58 PM

The Mitchell Republic Minute for June 22, 2023.

Every week, reporters from the Mitchell Republic review some of the week's news highlights and preview what's ahead for the Mitchell Republic coverage area.

The podcast can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Amazon.

Check out our previous episodes of the Mitchell Republic Minute .

Kai Englisch
By Kai Englisch
Kai Englisch joined The Mitchell Republic in 2023, where he currently works as a general assignment reporter covering the greater Mitchell area. Englisch graduated from St. John's College in 2022, receiving a B.A. in Liberal Arts. He speaks German and conversational Spanish.
What To Read Next
NWT1.jpg
Local
South Dakota's Duane Hjelm hauls in 15 pound bag to take lead of National Walleye Tour
June 22, 2023 08:08 PM
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
2521248+091815.FARMING.jpg
South Dakota
Rising land, input costs challenge tenant farmers’ dreams of ownership
June 22, 2023 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Joshua Haiar, South Dakota Searchlight
Image (1).jpeg
Members Only
Community
Amber Hulse crowned Miss South Dakota USA, eyes future in public policy
June 22, 2023 02:52 PM
 · 
By  Kai Englisch
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
062123.Post18_KarterSibson.JPG
Prep
Mitchell Post 18 hangs on to pick up home win over Sheridan
June 20, 2023 10:00 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
Helpful_Tips_3700x2400.jpg
News
Learn how to log in to your news account, e-paper and more
September 18, 2020 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Kris Hauge
CELLTOWER3.jpg
Members Only
Local
Plan to build 170-foot cell tower at Mitchell property approved despite nearby land owners' safety concerns
June 19, 2023 01:49 PM
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
golf-32916851280.jpg
Sports
Sixth annual Muth Electric Veterans Fundraiser golf event raises $14K
June 19, 2023 04:56 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic