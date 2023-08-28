Lack of housing churn in small towns has been major contributor to rural population decline

MITCHELL — Rural sociologist Ben Winchester has a bone to pick with the story that small towns are dying.

In 1970, Kimball's population was 825. In 2021, it was 595.

In 1970, Wagner's population was 1,655. In 2021, it was 1,467.

In 1970, Salem's population was 1,391. In 2021, it was 1,328.

This list goes on.

But there is a story hidden beneath that data, Winchester and his team argue. Winchester is a rural sociologist who works at the University of Minnesota .

There is a “rural renaissance” going on, his research has found.

“Since the 1970s, we have had a re-invigoration of rural life,” Winchester said.

Ben Winchester (University of Minnesota photo)

That comes with a caveat — many of South Dakota's small towns, like others around the country, are going down in populations. But it's not because people don't want to live there, Winchester said.

"You want to know — why is my town not growing? Why are we not seeing more new people? If there's one chart I want you to take away from this, it's this," he said.

Winchester presented his conclusions at "Rewriting the Rural Narrative," a web event hosted by South Dakota State University Extension on Thursday, Aug. 17, an event dedicated to presenting his findings to a South Dakota audience. He cited a national study, revealing that that many elderly folks today are holding onto their homes for a lot longer than prior generations.

They have concluded that one of the big reasons for population decrease is due to a housing shortage driven primarily by one thing, he argues: an increased number of elderly folks holding onto their homes, years longer than prior generations of elderly had.

"What we know, historically, is that people have moved out of homeownership once they hit the age of 67, providing room for people to move in. This was the substitute housing that occurred decade after decade after decade in rural America — all the way through 1980s, where it slowed to a stop. That's where we are now."

A survey of the nations aging population, conducted by The United States of Aging Survey. It was cited by University of Minnesota Rural Sociologist Ben Winchester at "Rewriting the Rural Narrative," a web event hosted by the SDSU Extension school, on Aug. 17, 2023. Kai Englisch / Mitchell Republic

That has led to a two-pronged reason for the numbers showing a population decrease, he said. First, it means losses in population that aren't replenished — when one member of elderly couples die, the other surviving person will oftentimes stay in the house. In a big picture way, it is causing a stopgap on the success of the housing market.

It is well-known that housing is a prime, scarce resource in many small towns. Many contractors and development leaders say that the scarcity has led to a bottleneck on population growth. They say it is due to a combination of infrastructure costs, and the unpredictability of a small-scale housing market that can make developers think twice about investing.

But Winchester believes that the housing shortage is due to the elderly holding on to their homes for longer than prior generations had. The South Dakota Housing Authority released a study this summer showing that the most common problem in the housing market is the amount of people living in houses that are too costly relative to their income — many of them are elderly, the study showed.

Winchester admitted that his research may not make him popular with many. But he does stand by his findings.

"I am called the person who's trying to kick our seniors out of our homes," he said. "Our seniors are staying in their homes for better or worse for their home — and for better or worse for themselves."

The findings go against traditional narratives, he said, that paint a picture of small towns dying out.

“The headline you always see is that ‘people prefer urban living,’ that the decline obviously means that ‘nobody cares about rural areas, nobody wants to live there.’ That's not true. We just haven’t grown as fast,” Winchester said.

The conclusions are based on surveys in Minnesota and Montana. This fall, Winchester and his team will be conducting a similar survey of South Dakota with the help of SDSU Extension. They will ask surveyed residents questions such as: Why did you choose to move to South Dakota? Did you grow up where you’re living now? Why have you chosen to stay?

They believe that they could reach many of the same conclusions in South Dakota as in Montana, Nebraska and Minnesota.

The other big conclusion by Winchester and his team also might surprise many: Even though many of the people moving to small towns are in the prime of their working life, most are not being lured to small towns by job opportunities. They’re moving to small towns for the safety, security and the peace of mind they bring.

“It’s called the chicken or the egg question of economic development — do jobs bring people or do people bring jobs? Well, if it’s the 1920s, the jobs are bringing the people. But it isn’t — this is a hundred years after that,” Winchester said. “We have a very different world. So how much stock do we place in development strategies that focus solely on industrial recruitment? That becomes the real question."

The South Dakota study will be released sometime this fall, said SDSU Extension Community Vitality Field Specialist Kara Harders.