Inmate heatwave, farm bill, teacher program and more | July 30, 2023

The Mitchell Republic Minute is a weekly podcast reviewing the week's news and previewing upcoming news.

Kai Englisch
By Kai Englisch
July 30, 2023 at 11:57 PM

The Mitchell Republic Minute for July 30, 2023.

Every week, reporters from the Mitchell Republic review some of the week's news highlights and preview what's ahead for the Mitchell Republic coverage area.

Kai Englisch joined The Mitchell Republic in 2023, where he currently works as a digital reporter covering the greater Mitchell area. Englisch graduated from St. John's College in 2022, receiving a B.A. in Liberal Arts.
