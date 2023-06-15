Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Housing bill, grain dealer, lake dredging and more | June 14, 2023

The Mitchell Republic Minute is a weekly podcast reviewing the week's news and previewing upcoming news.

Mitchell Republic Minute.jpg
The Mitchell Republic Minute
Kai Englisch
By Kai Englisch
Today at 11:11 PM

The Mitchell Republic Minute for June 14, 2023.

Every week, reporters from the Mitchell Republic review some of the week's news highlights and preview what's ahead for the Mitchell Republic coverage area.

The podcast can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Amazon.

Check out our previous episodes of the Mitchell Republic Minute .

Kai Englisch
By Kai Englisch
Kai Englisch joined The Mitchell Republic in 2023, where he currently works as a general assignment reporter covering the greater Mitchell area. Englisch graduated from St. John's College in 2022, receiving a B.A. in Liberal Arts. He speaks German and conversational Spanish.
What To Read Next
Baby toddler early development. Wooden stack and count rainbow colors learning game. Child learn colors and numbers
News
Legislative committee approves changes to child care licensing rules
June 14, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Makenzie Huber / South Dakota Searchlight
FSA South Dakota capitol
News
Questions linger as $200 million South Dakota housing bill takes next baby step to reality
June 14, 2023 03:29 PM
 · 
By  Kai Englisch
Lake Mitchell warning.jpg
Local
Council considers financial impact of $25M Lake Mitchell dredging project, interest rate ups loan to $39.4M
June 12, 2023 08:35 PM
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Lake Mitchell warning.jpg
Local
Council considers financial impact of $25M Lake Mitchell dredging project, interest rate ups loan to $39.4M
June 12, 2023 08:35 PM
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
061223.N.SDS.BROADBAND1.jpg
News
Inflation drives up cost of broadband internet projects
June 11, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Joshua Haiar / South Dakota Searchlight
7-11-22SalemArmory-7.jpg
Local
'Primed for growth': Salem cement facility to break ground June 15
June 10, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Terry Woster
Columns
Woster: Common ground on facts, information has never been more difficult
June 10, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Terry Woster