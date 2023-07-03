Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News

Governor ethanol, tourism upticks, lake dredging and more | June 2, 2023

The Mitchell Republic Minute is a weekly podcast reviewing the week's news and previewing upcoming news.

Mitchell Republic Minute.jpg
The Mitchell Republic Minute
Kai Englisch
By Kai Englisch
Today at 11:38 PM

The Mitchell Republic Minute for July 2, 2023.

Every week, reporters from the Mitchell Republic review some of the week's news highlights and preview what's ahead for the Mitchell Republic coverage area.

The podcast can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Amazon.

Check out our previous episodes of the Mitchell Republic Minute .

Kai Englisch
By Kai Englisch
Kai Englisch joined The Mitchell Republic in 2023, where he currently works as a general assignment reporter covering the greater Mitchell area. Englisch graduated from St. John's College in 2022, receiving a B.A. in Liberal Arts.
