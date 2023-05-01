Get the most out of your subscription with our help session
Subscribers are welcome to stop by our digital help session on Tuesday, May 16. Stop by to learn how to use your subscription to the fullest and enjoy coffee and conversation!
The Mitchell Republic team welcomes you to stop by our digital help session for subscribers. All attendees will enjoy free coffee and conversation along with:
- help logging into your online account
- learning how to use and navigate the e-paper and news websites
- answers about email newsletters and signing up for the ones you wish to receive
- a FREE Mitchell Republic tote bag
- a referral card for a friend or family member to get a special discount
- chances to win door prizes
We look forward to seeing you there!
Mitchell Public Library
May 16
10 am - noon
221 N Duff St.
Mitchell, SD 57301
ADVERTISEMENT