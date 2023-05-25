99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Geddes man charged with rape of child

The 56 year-old man is being charged with two counts of rape, incest and three counts of abuse for his alleged crimes in 2018.

2816519+Charles Mix courthouse 1.JPG
An image of the Charles Mix County Courthouse
Mitchell Republic file photo
Kai Englisch
By Kai Englisch
Today at 2:53 PM

GEDDES, S.D. — A 56 year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree rape of a family member.

Court documents allege that between May 15 and Aug. 31, 2018, Kenneth William Schnabel, 56 — whose residence is listed on court documents as of April 20 as being in Geddes, a town of 150 in Charles Mix County — committed two counts of first-degree rape of a victim less than 13 years of age, as well as two accompanying charges of aggravated incest, and three additional charges of sexual contact with a child under 16.

Schnabel pleaded not guilty to all counts on May 8, and a trial has been set for Aug. 21.

He is not listed on the national sex offender registry database under his name, nor is there anyone listed on the database at his residence in Geddes. According to court documents, he has no prior history of arrest.

First-degree rape is considered a Class C felony in South Dakota, with a maximum punishment of life imprisonment and a $50,000 fine. Aggravated incest is a Class 3 felony that carries with it a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. Sexual contact with a child under 16 is considered a Class 3 felony that has a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

Kai Englisch
By Kai Englisch
Kai Englisch joined The Mitchell Republic in 2023, where he currently works as a general assignment reporter covering the greater Mitchell area. Englisch graduated from St. John's College in 2022, receiving a B.A. in Liberal Arts. He speaks German and conversational Spanish.
