GALLERY: National Walleye Tour 6-23-23

6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-1.jpg
Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-2.jpg
Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-3.jpg
Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-4.jpg
Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-5.jpg
Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-6.jpg
Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-7.jpg
Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-8.jpg
Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-9.jpg
Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-10.jpg
Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-11.jpg
Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-12.jpg
Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-13.jpg
Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-14.jpg
Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-15.jpg
Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-16.jpg
Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-17.jpg
Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-18.jpg
Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-19.jpg
Valerie Hjelm (left) embraces her husband Duane (right) after winning the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-20.jpg
Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-21.jpg
Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic