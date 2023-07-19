Former Mitchell educator, state legislator Ed Olson ‘impacted countless people’

MITCHELL — Former longtime Mitchell educator and state legislator Edwin "Ed" Olson is being remembered as a man who impacted countless lives in his life and career.

The New York native died unexpectedly Saturday, July 15 in Sioux Falls due to heart complications, according to his obituary. He was 75.

Olson, who served in the South Dakota Legislature as a representative from 1987 to 1994 and again as a senator from 2000 to 2008, came to Mitchell from New York to attend Dakota Wesleyan University in 1966, where he studied education. After college he taught in the Parkston School District and later coached, taught and served as a principal in the Mitchell School District until 1999.

His work in the South Dakota Legislature was a natural progression for a man who thought deeply about important topics and enjoyed diverse opinions, his family said.

“His opportunity to serve in the legislature gave him a way to serve rather than just have an opinion,” his wife Diane told the Mitchell Republic on Wednesday. “When he stepped up to serve, he was putting his money where his mouth was, and he was doing something about it instead of just talking about it.”

When Olson was pondering a run for the state Senate after his stint in the House, he asked his family for their opinion about him running again. They all agreed that he had more leadership to offer his area constituents, and more opinions to share.

“When he was in the House for eight years and took a break, and then was asked to run for the Senate, he came home to ask us whether or not he should run. We all decided he should run, because we were all tired of him yelling at the television,” Diane said. “We encouraged him to (return) to Pierre and have his voice heard.”

During his time in the South Dakota Legislature, Olson served on the education healthcare committees, and was known for his love of a good debate and diversity of thought, according to his obituary.

Despite his east coast roots, he embraced Mitchell, its people and its community. And the community embraced him back. He cherished his students and colleagues during his days as an educator, and was quick to offer greetings to them when he saw them on the street.

“Whenever I’m out in the community, I run into a lot of people who tell me how much they loved my dad as a principal or a teacher. Also, when you walked around town with my dad, he would always point out former students of his. They could be 50 years old, and he’d say, ‘That was one of mine!’” said Andrew Olson, one of Ed’s sons. “He was always proud of them all. You could tell that he did have an impact, because people would tell me that. It was awesome to hear that.”

Dan Kittle, president of Dakota Wesleyan University, said Olson was a gracious public servant who influenced lives through his work in the legislature, his time as an educator and as a community booster working with local organizations such as the Prehistoric Indian Village and Avera Queen of Peace Hospital, having served as the first president of the Avera Queen of Peace Foundation.

“Although I did not know Ed, I do know that he was a large presence in Mitchell and statewide during his years as a Mitchell Schools principal and his term as legislator,” Kittle said in a statement released by Dakota Wesleyan University. “Ed’s initial life-changing decision to leave New York and come to DWU in 1966, where he not only educated, but made the decision to stay in our community, impacted countless people. He was a true friend and advocate for DWU, even influencing his sister Deb and brother Jeff to enroll here. We send our sincere condolences to the entire family.”

After his retirement, Olson remained active in a variety of capacities, including consulting work and writing letters to the editor.

He was also known as a family man, keeping a jar of candy and room on his lap for his grandchildren, attempting to win at Cribbage against his wife and taking in his favorite sports teams from a comfortable recliner.

The family hopes that his recognition of the importance of every person will be one of the lasting legacies he leaves behind.

“The importance of every person — I think that was something he did well — making every person feel special,” said daughter Libby.

On Thursday, Gov. Kristi Noem ordered flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Friday, July 21in honor of Olson.

Funeral services have been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Mitchell. A visitation will be held Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bittner Funeral Chapel, with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service.

His full obituary can be found on the Mitchell Republic website.