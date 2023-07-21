Fog sealing to take place on Mitchell streets Monday morning

MITCHELL — The city of Mitchell will fog seal several roads Monday morning, July 24.

A notice from the city indicates the street department will fog seal the following roads beginning at 7 a.m. Monday: Buds Court, Homer Court, Mildred Court, Quiett Lane, Doris Drive and Dean Drive. Also to be fog sealed are the 1800 block through the 1900 block of Charles Avenue and the 600 block through the 1600 block of East 3rd Avenue.

Each of the roads will be closed for about two hours each. The city is asking residents to refrain from parking vehicles on the streets starting at 7 a.m. Monday. They also request that residents turn off their automatic sprinkler systems until the work is finished.

Fog sealing is a preservation technique used to add life and extend the longevity of pavement.

In the event of inclement weather, the work will be pushed back one day.