6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Fog sealing to take place on Mitchell streets Monday morning

Residents asked to remove vehicles, turn off automatic sprinkler systems

ROADCONSTRUCITON1.jpg
City crews will be fog sealing several streets around Mitchell beginning Monday morning, July 24.
Mitchell Republic File Photo
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 4:00 PM

MITCHELL — The city of Mitchell will fog seal several roads Monday morning, July 24.

A notice from the city indicates the street department will fog seal the following roads beginning at 7 a.m. Monday: Buds Court, Homer Court, Mildred Court, Quiett Lane, Doris Drive and Dean Drive. Also to be fog sealed are the 1800 block through the 1900 block of Charles Avenue and the 600 block through the 1600 block of East 3rd Avenue.

Each of the roads will be closed for about two hours each. The city is asking residents to refrain from parking vehicles on the streets starting at 7 a.m. Monday. They also request that residents turn off their automatic sprinkler systems until the work is finished.

Fog sealing is a preservation technique used to add life and extend the longevity of pavement.

In the event of inclement weather, the work will be pushed back one day.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
7-19-23LakeMitchellWetland-6.jpg
Local
Mitchell's wetland project headed for construction in 2024, bringing hope to reduce lake's algae woes
9m ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
Mitchell Technical College.jpg
News
Mitchell Tech online programs ranked 14th nationally
8h ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
3881039+Baseball_Glove.jpg
Local
Abuse guidelines can be disconnected between national baseball groups, local teams
9h ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
082322.S.DR.BROCKRUSSELL.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Mitchell's Brock Russell to swim in Junior National Championships in California
2d ago
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
South Dakota Highway Patrol NEW.jpg
News
One killed in single-vehicle ATV crash in Hanson County
2d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
4041861+baseball.jpg
Prep
Area Legion baseball roundup for July 18: Tabor takes care of Alexandria to open Region 4B play
2d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Helpful_Tips_3700x2400.jpg
News
Learn how to log in to your news account, e-paper and more
Sep 18, 2020
 · 
By  Kris Hauge