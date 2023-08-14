First court appearance held for Mitchell man charged with felony hit and run in 2022 case

MITCHELL — A man charged with the alleged hit and run of a woman in Mitchell in December 2022 has appeared for the first time in court, where he faces a felony charge.

David Leroy Osterloo, 68, appeared in court on Aug. 3, after being charged with allegedly hitting a woman with his 1989 Supreme Cutlass and driving off without providing assistance or his personal information on Dec. 19, 2022.

If found guilty, he could serve up to two years in prison as well as pay $4,000 in fines for one count of hit and run injury accident, a Class 6 felony.

Court documents list six witnesses present at the scene besides the victim — which includes two law enforcement officers.

In 2022, Osterloo was charged with driving without a license in Davison County, to which he pleaded guilty.

A status hearing for the case will be held on Aug. 17.