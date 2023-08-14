Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
First court appearance held for Mitchell man charged with felony hit and run in 2022 case

The Aug. 3 status hearing came nine months after the initial alleged crime.

Davison courthouse 2.JPG
The Davison County Courthouse in Mitchell.
Mitchell Republic file photo
Kai Englisch
By Kai Englisch
Today at 1:15 PM

MITCHELL — A man charged with the alleged hit and run of a woman in Mitchell in December 2022 has appeared for the first time in court, where he faces a felony charge.

David Leroy Osterloo, 68, appeared in court on Aug. 3, after being charged with allegedly hitting a woman with his 1989 Supreme Cutlass and driving off without providing assistance or his personal information on Dec. 19, 2022.

If found guilty, he could serve up to two years in prison as well as pay $4,000 in fines for one count of hit and run injury accident, a Class 6 felony.

Court documents list six witnesses present at the scene besides the victim — which includes two law enforcement officers.

In 2022, Osterloo was charged with driving without a license in Davison County, to which he pleaded guilty.

A status hearing for the case will be held on Aug. 17.

Kai Englisch
By Kai Englisch
Kai Englisch joined The Mitchell Republic in 2023, where he currently works as a digital reporter covering the greater Mitchell area. Englisch graduated from St. John's College in 2022, receiving a B.A. in Liberal Arts.
