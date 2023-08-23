Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News

Extreme temperatures force Corn Palace Festival rides to run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. only on Wednesday

Safety of workers, riders spur change

Operating hours at the Corn Palace Festival were reduced Wednesday due to the extreme heat.
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 2:43 PM

MITCHELL — High temperatures Wednesday forced a change in schedule for the Corn Palace Festival carnival rides.

According to a message from Doug Greenway, director for the Corn Palace, rides at the festival provided through Gold Star Amusement would only run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. due to the extreme heat. The rides had originally been slated to operate from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. but a change due to the heat was announced early Wednesday afternoon.

“Due to extreme heat and a burn hazard on the seats and metal of the carnival rides. Gold Star Amusement will be open from 7-10 p.m. tonight at the Corn Palace Festival,” Greenway said in an email to the Mitchell Republic. “We apologize for any inconvenience but must consider the safety of our carnival riders and workers.”

The change in hours is only effective for Wednesday at this time, Greenway said.

Temperatures in Mitchell on Wednesday were expected to approach 100 degrees, with a heat index rising higher than 100 degrees. Temperatures had reached the low 90s by 2 p.m. and were expected to approach triple digits in the late afternoon and early evening.

The message also included information that said Passports to Fun with photos would still be issued at 3 p.m. in the Corn Palace lobby. Wristbands for the all-you-can-ride vouchers and day passes will still be available at the Gold Star trailer at 7th Avenue and Main Street beginning at 3 p.m.

Food vendors are still expected to open at 5 p.m.

More information on the event can be found at the Corn Palace Festival website.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
