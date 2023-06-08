‘Every child should be able to play.’ Kiwanis Club of Mitchell dedicates inclusive playground at Woodlot Park

MITCHELL — The sound of children’s laughter filled the air Wednesday afternoon despite the sweltering heat at Kiwanis Woodlot Park in Mitchell.

That’s not unusual for any playground in the summertime, but the new Kristi Arnold Memorial Playground is not exactly like other playgrounds in the area. It is specially designed to be enjoyed by handicapped and able-bodied children and adults alike, with special equipment that allows people using wheelchairs or walkers to enjoy a day in the sun playing with their friends and family.

That playground was dedicated with a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon with dozens of community members and special guests in attendance, marking the end of a years-long project by the Kiwanis Club of Mitchell. Work on the playground was completed last fall.

“We’re loving it,” said Julie Hart Schutte, past president of the Kiwanis Club of Mitchell and one of the members who spearheaded the playground upgrade on Indian Village Road. “We are so excited to see it finally completed, and we love what it turned out to be.”

The park upgrade began in 2021 in conjunction with the observation of the club’s 100th year in the Mitchell community. The group broke ground for the playground that year as part of the observance of the club’s organization in 1921 by a group of local citizens interested in contributing to the betterment of Mitchell. The service organization specializes in promoting and supporting programs for youth in the community, and even had a hand in the development of Lake Mitchell, which the park overlooks.

Wednesday’s ribbon cutting marked the end of a long fundraising and volunteer effort to upgrade the park so it could be enjoyed by all children, but it also served as a time to remember the playground’s namesake, Kristi Arnold, a Kiwanis Club of Mitchell member who used a wheelchair later in her life.

Arnold died in 2019, but her fellow club members decided adorning the playground with her name would be a fitting tribute to their friend and former Kiwanis board member.

“Kristi, to whom we dedicated the park, was in a wheelchair in the later years of her life. We wanted to make it so that every kid has a chance to play. Every child should be able to play,” Hart Schutte said. “That was our goal in putting this in. It is the first inclusive playground in Mitchell.”

The playground features a soft surface to minimize injury in the event of falls. The We-Go-Round and Rocking Raft feature low-threshold entry so children using wheelchairs or walkers can easily climb aboard. A series of musical panels around the playground area allow children to walk up and try their hand at creating musical sounds.

There is even a late addition to the project already installed at the park — a handicap-accessible picnic table and family bench that was built by students at Mitchell Technical College.

It wasn’t an inexpensive project, but by working with local businesses and writing grants, the fundraising efforts proved a relatively easy process.

“This was probably the easiest fundraiser I’ve ever been part of. Very few people said no, because it’s such a great cause,” Hart Schutte said.

Between the fundraisers held by Kiwanis and the additional community support of local businesses, the project brought in about $147,000 in pledges. Along with donated materials and installation from the city of Mitchell, the project came in at a cost of about $165,000. Donors who gave $500 or more have their names on a memorial sign at the park that features Arnold’s name and photo looking over the playground.

It was in front of that sign that members of the club and a handful of members of Arnold’s family clipped a ribbon with scissors to ceremonially open the park to the public.

George S. Arnold, Kristi’s younger brother who now lives in Houston, Texas, said his sibling always loved playgrounds when they were growing up in Salem, and she would have been thrilled with the playground and its aim to bring play options to children and adults with mobility issues.

“She would have been thrilled. She loved playgrounds, and there really weren't handicapped-accessible options (when she was younger),” George S. Arnold told the Mitchell Republic. “St. Mary’s Catholic School had a little merry-go-round, and at that time she was a little more mobile, she was on crutches, but somehow we figured out how to get her up into the middle of that merry-go-round and spin her around just like everybody else. She loved it. And to have her picture on the board, she would have been so flattered.”

Kristi’s father, George D. Arnold, who still lives in Salem, agreed. He said the playground was a wonderful tribute for his daughter, as was demonstrated by her dedication to the Kiwanis Club of Mitchell and working with its members.

She loved being around people and giving of herself, he said.

“It’s hard to believe. It’s quite a tribute. She liked to be with people, she didn’t like being by herself too much, so it’s a good thing. She would have loved this,” George D. Arnold said.

The equipment was already getting a workout by many in attendance Wednesday afternoon. As people enjoyed the summer afternoon and playground attractions, Kiwanis members were serving up food, making balloon animals and conducting face painting.

It was the kind of afternoon Hart Schutte hopes will inspire members of the public to join service organizations like Kiwanis. She said membership has been increasing in the Mitchell club, and the group already has its sights set on future projects around the community, including an idea to help repair or replace damaged or aging Little Free Libraries around town.

“This project is done, but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to do more,” Hart Schutte said. “There is a good core of us who want to get bigger and better. We have great leadership and members who want to see it grow, so we've made a concerted effort to ask people to join, and that’s been the key: asking people to join.”

Kristi Arnold was a member and leader with Kiwanis Club of Mitchell, and served as an example of a conscientious community member who wanted to give back. She is greatly missed by her fellow club members, Hart Schutte said, and while nothing can replace her, the playground will continue to stand as a tribute to the good she did in her life.

Her brother said the playground improvements are a wonderful addition to the Mitchell community and a lovely tribute to his sister.

“It’s so cool that Mitchell has a resource like this,” George S. Arnold said. “I wouldn’t have missed this for the world.”

Hart Schutte said Kiwanis may have been the group to take the project by the horns, but its completion is a testament to the giving nature of the community at large. The playground will hopefully serve as a monument honoring that generosity and the giving nature and spirit of Kristi Arnold.

“I think she would think it’s pretty cool. I think she would like it a lot,” Hart Schutte said. “I want to thank the community of Mitchell for supporting this project, and we hope it’s going to be here for a long, long time.”