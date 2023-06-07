Everson edges Christiansen in race for Mitchell Board of Education seat

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Board of Education has a new member incoming after Tuesday night’s combined city and school election.

Deb Everson, the challenger in the race, edged out incumbent Matt Christiansen 1,713 to 1,629, or 51.26% to 48.74% of the vote. She will take her seat on the board of education in July.

“I’m just excited for the opportunity and appreciate the community getting out there to vote,” Everson told the Mitchell Republic Tuesday night. “We have a strong school system, and I want to make it even stronger.”

Everson, 62, has a background in education. She took early retirement following her teaching career with the Mitchell School District before moving on to work as education director at Abbott House and currently works at the Morgan Theeler law office in Mitchell. Now she will help guide the district as a member of the Mitchell Board of Education, along with four fellow board members.

She stressed the importance of hiring and retaining top-flight teachers for the district as well as maintaining a high level of student achievement in the classroom as part of her campaign platform. She was ready to get started on those priorities.

“There will be a learning curve there for the first few months, so I’ll catch up on some of the other little things that are going on. I still think we have to concentrate on hiring and retaining good teachers, and also of course focusing on student achievement,” Everson said.

She was also pleased to see the $17 million bond vote pass with a resounding 82% of the vote. That far exceeded the 60% threshold the ballot measure needed to pass.

“It’s so awesome. That will benefit our community greatly,” Everson said.

Matt Christiansen Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Christiansen works as a psychologist for Avera Health and was entering his seventh year on the Mitchell Board of Education. He will remain seated on the board until Everson takes over in July.

“I think it was a good race. There was a lot of discussion on how well the district is doing, and I hope that momentum keeps going. I congratulate (Everson) on a race well-run,” Christiansen said. “It was a rewarding experience being able to contribute to the community.”

Despite his election loss, as someone who had worked on the new high school and athletics facilities plans as a member of the board, Christiansen also said he was pleased to see the bond issue pass.

“That’s kind of the icing on the cake,” Christiansen said.

Turnout for the bond issue and the board of education seat race came in at 27%, which election officials said was a good turnout for a stand-alone election. In the race between Christiansen and Everson, 3,342 district patrons cast ballots.

Everson will be sworn in to the Mitchell Board of Education in July. She will join Terry Aslesen, Brittni Flood, Deb Olson and Shawn Ruml. Terms on the board are for three years.