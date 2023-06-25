Driver safety on the mind at Platte-Winner bridge public meetings

WINNER — Public forums in Winner and Platte this week saw citizens bring long-standing safety concerns with a major South Dakota bridge come to the attention of the Department of Transportation.

The meetings fielded follow-ups to an environmental assessment released last month, which included findings that the rebuild wouldn’t harm local pheasant-rich habitat or negatively impact camping traffic, as well as outlined safety concerns about the current bridge that have begun to mount.

The state hopes it has put to bed key concerns about interference to the Buryanek State recreation area — home to a forest rich in pheasant and turkey — as well as Snake Creek — a popular riverside camping and fishing spot — as it is gears up to officially declare that the project will have "no adverse impact" on the lucrative environmental activity in the region. The project will involve the moving of a dump station in Snake Creek, and potential construction noise; they have planned construction for off-season months.

Instead, the two hearings saw questions about other areas of the bridge’s construction.

“Will the run-up to the new bridge be higher than the old one?” asked one farmer at the June 20 meeting in Winner, referring to the plan for the dirtwork propping up the on-land part of the bridge.

He was citing one of the essential reasons for the safety problem: due to the winding shape of the road leading up to the bridge and the low height of the bridge itself, it can be tricky to see it until drivers are very close to the river — especially when traveling from the West side.

"Yes, it will be more visible," answered one SDDOT official, referencing a slide show presentation that showed the plan for dirtwork under the runup to the new bridge that will be on an incline.

The visibility issue is one of a couple safety concerns that have been mounting about the current bridge. Another safety issue is how narrow the current bridge is: the shoulders on each side of the two-lane road are only two-feet wide. For reference, the Federal Highway Association recommends a minimum shoulder width of 8 feet for many uses of the roadside. The new bridge is planned to be wider — increasing the shoulders to six feet wide.

Currently, each side does have a low concrete barrier — but they are only around two feet in height.

"Will the new bridge be better equipped to withstand ice floes?" asked another citizen.

"We're doing what we can to limit problems with ice-floes, after we had to repair this bridge," said Steve Gramm, the planning leader for the SDDOT. Gramm referred to repair that had to be done in 1997, after buildup of ice floes coming down the river had damaged the bridge's piers that anchor it into the ground in the river. Notably, the new bridge will decrease its number of piers — from 29 to 19 — to have less spots for ice to jam up.

The Lake Francis Case Memorial bridge, known informally as the Platte-Winner Bridge, will be the second of seven major bridges on the SDDOT's docket to get upgrades. Built in 1966 during a wave of bridge construction, it is only one of five bridges that cross the Missouri River in the state. Since then, landslides, ice floes and its distance away from major urban areas have led to the bridge's need for repair.

Construction costs will be hefty: the cost for the Platte-Winner bridge is $240 million alone. As a result, it is the second in a series of staggered renovations.

"We can’t do these projects all in one year, that would cost billions," Gramm said. "The idea is to stagger the costs of these bridges — which were all built around the same time — over the next decades.”

In 2016, the SDDOT conducted a study to determine the needs of the state’s bridges. Of the seven bridges classified as major by the study, The Platte-Winner Bridge was determined to have the second greatest need. The first — the Pierre-Ft. Pierre bridge — began rebuilding three years ago, expected to be finished in 2025. The Platte-Winner bridge is the first of the five bridges that cross the Missouri River to be renovated.

The environmental assessment returned last month was a multi-year study that opened with a period of public comment in 2017. Aside from game, camping and concerns, it also assessed many categories of potential impact — endangered species, community impacts and archaeological concerns, among others.

Through July 7, all comments received during the meeting and in writing will be compiled into a final report by the Federal Highway Administration, known as a finding of no signifigant impact. If that is approved, then the construction of the bridge can move on to the next step, with plans tto begin moving hte dump station and park maintenance sites in Snake Creek the next step. Currently, demolition and construction of the new bridge is slated to begin in 2025 — which will come with nearly all of the $240 million price tag.