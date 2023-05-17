99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

DCI, Charles Mix officials investigating deaths in Pickstown

No threat to the public at this time, officials say

Police lights.
Police lights.
Erik Kaufman
By Erik Kaufman
Today at 3:55 PM

PICKSTOWN, S.D. — Law enforcement is investigating the deaths of two people in Charles Mix County.

According to a press release from the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the investigation of the suspicious death of a male and female at a residence in Pickstown. No further details surrounding the deaths were provided in the release.

The release states that the investigating parties do not believe there is any threat to the public related to the deaths.

The names of the deceased are being withheld until the notification of next of kin.

Both the Charles Mix Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota DCI are continuing the investigation, according to the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Erik Kaufman
By Erik Kaufman
Erik Kaufman joined the Mitchell Republic in July of 2019 as an education and features reporter. He grew up in Freeman, S.D., graduating from Freeman High School. He graduated from the University of South Dakota in 1999 with a major in English and a minor in computer science. He can be reached at ekaufman@mitchellrepublic.com.
What To Read Next
2222824+fire.jpg
News
Lake Norden fire hall destroyed in devastating blaze, ongoing state investigation rules out foul play
May 17, 2023 03:40 PM
 · 
By  Kai Englisch
embe-mitchell-preschool-4.jpg
Local
Childcare Center at EmBe of Mitchell to close June 30
May 17, 2023 02:31 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
051723.N.DR.DAYOFCARING4.JPG
News
Giving back: Ethan students hold Rustler Day of Caring to spruce up community
May 17, 2023 07:35 AM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
051323.N.DR.VAULTPOLREIS1.jpg
The Vault
Justice denied: 1906 murder trials shocked Sioux Falls, nation
May 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-19.jpg
Prep
Is it time for South Dakota to sanction high school baseball?
May 12, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
IMG_5628-2.jpg
Business
AgritourismSD kicks off second session
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher