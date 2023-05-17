DCI, Charles Mix officials investigating deaths in Pickstown

PICKSTOWN, S.D. — Law enforcement is investigating the deaths of two people in Charles Mix County.

According to a press release from the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the investigation of the suspicious death of a male and female at a residence in Pickstown. No further details surrounding the deaths were provided in the release.

The release states that the investigating parties do not believe there is any threat to the public related to the deaths.

The names of the deceased are being withheld until the notification of next of kin.

Both the Charles Mix Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota DCI are continuing the investigation, according to the release.