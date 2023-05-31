Avera’s Heidi Gehrke receives national award for work as nursing instructor

MITCHELL — The back office area of Avera Grasslands Diagnostics in Mitchell is a maze of hallways hosting health professionals, work stations and offices.

It’s a busy place, with dozens of employees going about their daily business as they work to provide radiology and laboratory services for the health system’s patients.

Among the employees shuffling from one assignment to another is Heidi Gehrke, a certified nurse practitioner who has been working with Avera for about 25 years, and was recently named a recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing Faculty.

The award recognizes teaching faculty who inspire compassionate care in their students.

“(The DAISY Award) was a surprise,” Gehrke told the Mitchell Republic recently. “It was a wonderful but humbling honor.”

Since 1999, the DAISY Foundation has been honoring nurses who provide above-and-beyond compassionate care to patients and families, according to the foundation. Gehrke was recognized as a preceptor, one who instructs up and coming nurses with their studies. A graduate of Lake Area Technical Institute, Dakota Wesleyan University and South Dakota State University, she has helped guide students from various educational institutions as they work their way into the working world of nurses.

The award, the name of which stands for “Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem,” was established through the family of a patient, Patrick Barnes, who was diagnosed with ITP, or Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura. Today, the DAISY Award honors nurses wherever they practice, in whatever role they serve, and throughout their careers, from nursing student through lifetime achievement.

“We honor faculty who inspire nurses to care like Patrick’s nurses cared for him and our family. Recognizing and celebrating nursing students for the above-and-beyond care and compassion they show to patients and their families will be a strong reminder that nursing is not all about tasks and technology,” Bonnie Barnes, CEO and co-founder of The DAISY Foundation and Patrick’s step-mother, said in a statement.

She was named a recipient of the award through Mount Marty University, along with student Sara Cashman, a family nurse practitioner student from central South Dakota.

Gehrke said she elected to pursue becoming a CNP based on her positive experience working with patients during her time as a nurse, as well as family death that pushed her in the direction of a health care profession.

“I loved being an advocate for my patients as a nurse. I feel that I have been passionate about my career in nursing and care for patients since day one,” Gehrke said. “I had a tragic death in my family that pushed me to have the courage to enter the next step of caring for patients.”

Her 25 years of experience associated with Avera Health has given her a great deal of perspective on dealing with patients and nursing students who are just getting into the field.

“I feel that I have been presented with challenges and feel that I have strived to excel in every situation that has presented itself,” Gehrke said.

There are parts of the job that are hard, but in the end you truly want the best for your patient and to help them navigate those times. Heidi Gehrke

Those who selected her for the DAISY Award agree. Comments from the selectors for the award noted that Gehrke, over her many years as a preceptor, in this instance with Mount Marty University, had a clear passion for preparing students for their future careers. Most admired among her traits was her tendency to stop mid-visit with a patient to teach a lesson related to the patient’s condition or different diagnosis – teaching both the patient and the student.

Her students reported she would make sure the student had a clear understanding of what was done and why for each patient. She works to instill confidence in students so that they are prepared to move forward into practice.

“As a nurse practitioner, I can educate and encourage individuals to be their best. There are some times you give a diagnosis and direction for a new medical diagnosis. There are parts of the job that are hard, but in the end you truly want the best for your patient and to help them navigate those times,” Gehrke said.

'Health care has opportunity'

Robert Voje, a licensed nurse practitioner who works closely with Gehrke at Avera Grassland, said Gehrke had demonstrated her skills as an instructor when he arrived at Avera two years ago.

“When I came to Avera Grassland, I was a recent LPN graduate from (Mitchell Technical College). Heidi has been an excellent teacher and colleague to show me how to prioritize our patients with the best treatment and care. She has shown me what a true commitment to healthcare is,” Voje said. “I have become a better nurse with her knowledge.”

He said he sees the dedication Gehrke puts into her work, and the care that she supplies to patients. He noted that Gehrke recently came into the clinic on her day off to see a patient that they were unable to get hold of on the phone and reschedule an appointment.

Those kinds of moments stand out, he said.

“She goes above and beyond to make sure her patients are seen and properly cared for,” Voje said. “There is no one more deserving (of the DAISY Award) than Heidi. She embodies the true role of a nurse practitioner through caring for her patients, educating future practitioners and committing herself to a lifelong career of serving others.”

Gehrke returns the compliment when speaking of Voje and her fellow co-workers at Avera Grassland.

“I have a great team of professionals, from laboratory staff, radiology staff, physicians and nursing staff,” Gehrke said. “The nursing staff is the best. I really cannot do my job without them. My lead nurse truly keeps the day moving efficiently, and having a great team provides great care in our community.”

Gehrke, a Willow Lake native who moved to the Mitchell community in 1999, said the award recognition was nice, but so much of her career fulfillment comes with the work she does for her patients and with her fellow health care professionals.

She said there are few professional pursuits more important these days than jobs in the health career field. The COVID-19 pandemic made the importance of nurses and certified nurse practitioners more clear, despite some of the pushback from the public regarding COVID-19 policies and procedures.

She said even those who don’t necessarily start out with a goal or interest in working in health care can find a niche there and fill it.

“Health care has recently received some backlash and stigma with the pandemic. My daughter is in nursing school and we do have discussions of the need that is present for health care. Caring for others can be a rewarding job and sometimes starting small and branching out leads you on paths you never dreamed of,” Gehrke said. “If someone told my 18-year-old self where I would be someday, professionally and personally, I would not have believed them. I started at a technical school right here in South Dakota. I grew up in small-town South Dakota. Your path may change and that’s OK. In the end you look back without regrets and take pride in the journey.”

The need is there. The opportunity is there. Gehrke hopes more young people explore their options and ultimately step into a health care role that allows them to help patients who need it.

“Health care has opportunity, and it can take you anywhere,” Gehrke said.