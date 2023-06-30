Armour bookkeeper charged with grand theft, forgery for alleged check fraud in excess of $100,000

ARMOUR, S.D. — A state investigation alleges that a former bookkeeper at Bob’s Farm Service wrote counterfeit checks to herself that far exceeded her salary, totaling more than $100,000 in losses.

Using her access to the company's books, documents from the state investigation allege that Kelli Jones, 44, rewrote many of her payroll checks to be higher than her actual pay, as well as forged checks while her employer was out of town, over a period of more than two years.

She has since been charged with three felony counts — one for grand theft and two for forgery. The investigation revealed that Jones had allegedly written 36 checks to herself using her employer's name through a variety of ways, leading to the forgery charge.

After Jones moved to North Dakota in March, the forgeries were discovered during the company's annual tax review. A manager at Bob's Farm Services found thousands of dollars missing while going through the books. In initial conversations with the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation, the manager cited payments Jones had made to herself in 2022 in lieu of regularly scheduled payroll checks, that amounted to nearly $20,000 more than her calculated earnings for that year.

Court documents allege that additional investigations showed a history of check payments made to U.S. Bank, Capital One and Discover — three banks the business did not use or cards that did match company accounts. The farm business manager told investigators he was found forged checks dating back to 2019.

On June 15, a criminal complaint was filed in Douglas County, alleging the three felony counts. She was released on a personal recognizance bond and her next court appearance is July 6.

Grand theft involving at least $100,000 and less than $500,000 is a Class 3 felony, which has a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. Forgery is a Class 5 felony, which carries a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.