Annual chislic festival returns to Freeman this month

FREEMAN, S.D. — The festival that celebrates the state "nosh" is returning to Freeman this month.

Saturday, July 29 will mark the fifth in a series of festivals that have managed to draw thousands to the small, southeastern South Dakota town of Freeman.

Hosted on the grounds of the 40-acre Freeman Prairie Arboretum, the July 29 event will run from 10 a.m. through 9 p.m. While chislic — the state’s official nosh — is at the center of all it all, organizers have prepared for an assortment of food vendors who’ll be serving up other offerings, as well. Festival goers will also find a beer tent, non-food vendors, bingo, beanbag tournaments and a Kid Zone stationed throughout arboretum area, according to a press release from organizers.

A line-up of musical artists are set to take the stage throughout the day, with the Dawson Brooks Sayler Band getting things started at 10 a.m. They’ll be followed by The Man In Black: A Johnny Cash Tribute Band at 12:30 p.m. At 3 p.m., the Wild Card Band makes a return appearance on the festival stage. Then, from 5:30 p.m. to close, a local favorite, the Rock Hardys – a family band featuring Mark (Rock), Eric, Adam and Steph Hardy - will perform.

The festival celebrates the uniquely South Dakota dish.

Generations ago, Germans from Russia settled in the southeastern part of what is now South Dakota. Along with these settlers came traditions that included their favorite foods. Meat, typically mutton or lamb, was cubed, placed on sticks and fried.

More than 8,000 guests showed up in the town of just 1,300 residents for the first festival.

Other than COVID putting the annual festival on pause in 2020, crowds for subsequent festivals have flocked to the event, due in part to an ample supply of chislic, a welcoming venue and a variety of family-friendly activities, according to the press release.

Past festivals have included awards for the best chislic. This year, organizers will instead be recognizing people who’ve invested their time and talents in making the festival a success.

Admission to the festival is free. Freeman is located along US Highway 81 and is a 30-minute drive from both Interstate 90 and Interstate 29.

Visit SDChislicFestival.com for more details.