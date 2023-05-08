99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Alleged hammer-wielding Kimball woman breaks into buildings, cars, causes collision

A Kimball woman has been arrested for allegedly brandishing two stolen hammers and breaking into multiple cars and buildings, as well as causing a collision with a car.

Signage for the city of Kimball, South Dakota.
Kai Englisch
By Kai Englisch
May 08, 2023 at 3:24 PM

Authorities allege that on May 3, Sara Angeline Spier, 34, stole two hammers and went on a spree of destruction in Kimball, stealing a car and causing an accident, en route to breaking into three separate businesses and forcefully entering two more cars.

According to court documents, Spier stole the hammers by breaking into an auto body shop, and then used them to drive off in a stolen vehicle, after unsuccessfully attempting to break into another car. A 911 call then reported that Spier had crashed into a woman’s car on Kimball’s Main Street, and proceeded to flee the scene on foot after the woman attempted to confront her. Spier then allegedly broke into a motel laundry room and attempted to break into another vehicle, at which point she was finally taken into custody. Law enforcement officers later found a package of methamphetamine in her apartment.

In all, Spier, a resident of Kimball, has been charged with 16 counts of various crimes — vehicular battery, possession of a controlled substance, theft of a motor vehicle, criminal entry of a vehicle, third-degree burglary, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and nine counts of third-degree vandalism.

The most serious of those crimes is vehicular battery and possession of a controlled substance, which are each considered Class 4 felonies, for which there is a maximum potential punishment of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine, while third-degree burglary is a Class 5 felony and theft of a motor vehicle is considered a Class 6 felony.

Court records show that Spier has had two criminal charges — one charge of assault while in jail, and one for attempted aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. She pleaded guilty to each of the two charges, both of which happened in the last four years.

An initial status hearing is set for May 10.

Kai Englisch
By Kai Englisch
Kai Englisch joined The Mitchell Republic in 2023, where he currently works as a general assignment reporter covering the greater Mitchell area. Englisch graduated from St. John's College in 2022, receiving a B.A. in Liberal Arts. He speaks German and conversational Spanish.
