2023-24 school district budget up for approval at next Mitchell Board of Education meeting
Public hearing on the budget also expected Monday evening
MITCHELL — The Mitchell Board of Education will consider approval of the 2023-24 district budget as well as budget supplements when it meets for its next meeting.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 26, in Room 110 at the Mitchell Career & Technical Education Academy.
The board reviewed preliminary budget numbers at an earlier meeting but are expected to formally adopt the new budget Monday night. The budget figures for 2023-24 are $24,118,049 for the general fund, $4,996,942 for the capital outlay fund, $6,263,030 for the special education fund, $2,294,998 for the food service fund and the combined total of Mitchell Technical College post-secondary funds of $36,153,342.
In terms of tax levies, the general fund will see $1.320 per $1,000 of ag valuation, the special education fund will see $1.574 per $1,000 of total valuation and the capital outlay fund will see $5,101,603 in taxes requested or the maximum that can be raised.
Additionally, the board will consider budget supplements of $633,515 in the general fund, $125,724 in the capital outlay fund, $155,000 in the special education fund and $2,653,141 in the capital project fund.
“On occasion, an additional significant expenditure becomes necessary and the board can approve those, in advance, through a budget amendment,” the meeting agenda notes. “When an additional significant expenditure is necessary that becomes evident at or near the conclusion of the budget, then a budget supplement is necessary. A budget supplement is the school board’s formal acknowledgement of this additional necessary expenditure. Budget supplements occur in a district our size every year. The ‘pandemic years’ in particular proved to be ones with an unusual number of such.”
The board will also hold a public hearing on the budget, where input from the audience will be able to provide input to the process.
A general breakdown of the 2023-24 district budget and supplements can be found in the meeting agenda.
Personnel
The board is expected to consider the following personnel moves:
- The new certified hires of Darien Cass, speech language pathologist at Gertie Belle Rogers Elementary and St. John Paul II Elementary, $51,500 and Kindra Clark, assistant girls soccer, $1,740. Both hires are effective for the 2023-24 school year.
- The new classified hire of Tessa Allen, volunteer competitive cheer coach, $1, effective 2023-24 school year.
- The transfer of Meghan Puetz, administrative assistant at Mitchell Middle School 10 month to data support food service at Mitchell Career & Technical Education Academy 12 month, $19 per hour, effective June 20.
- The resignation of Annette Kroger, data support specialist, effective June 15.
- The new Mitchell Technical College hires of Noah Munsen, ag technology instructor, $66,500, effective Aug. 1 and Chlsey Plamp, nursing instructional technician, $55,000, effective June 28.
Other business
Also at the meeting, the board is expected to:
- Consider revisions to Policy 544, a wellness policy, and Policy 103, which deals with parental involvement in Title programs, on first reading, as well as approve new Policy 121, a policy on hate speech on district property, upon first reading.
- Consider approval of a $300,000 loan through the Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant.
- Hear board member reports.
- Hear the superintendent report.
- Hear public commentary.
The meeting is open to the public. The Mitchell Republic will livestream the meeting on its website.
