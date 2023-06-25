2023-24 school district budget up for approval at next Mitchell Board of Education meeting

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Board of Education will consider approval of the 2023-24 district budget as well as budget supplements when it meets for its next meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 26, in Room 110 at the Mitchell Career & Technical Education Academy.

The board reviewed preliminary budget numbers at an earlier meeting but are expected to formally adopt the new budget Monday night. The budget figures for 2023-24 are $24,118,049 for the general fund, $4,996,942 for the capital outlay fund, $6,263,030 for the special education fund, $2,294,998 for the food service fund and the combined total of Mitchell Technical College post-secondary funds of $36,153,342.

In terms of tax levies, the general fund will see $1.320 per $1,000 of ag valuation, the special education fund will see $1.574 per $1,000 of total valuation and the capital outlay fund will see $5,101,603 in taxes requested or the maximum that can be raised.

Additionally, the board will consider budget supplements of $633,515 in the general fund, $125,724 in the capital outlay fund, $155,000 in the special education fund and $2,653,141 in the capital project fund.

“On occasion, an additional significant expenditure becomes necessary and the board can approve those, in advance, through a budget amendment,” the meeting agenda notes. “When an additional significant expenditure is necessary that becomes evident at or near the conclusion of the budget, then a budget supplement is necessary. A budget supplement is the school board’s formal acknowledgement of this additional necessary expenditure. Budget supplements occur in a district our size every year. The ‘pandemic years’ in particular proved to be ones with an unusual number of such.”

The board will also hold a public hearing on the budget, where input from the audience will be able to provide input to the process.

A general breakdown of the 2023-24 district budget and supplements can be found in the meeting agenda.

Personnel

The board is expected to consider the following personnel moves:



The new certified hires of Darien Cass, speech language pathologist at Gertie Belle Rogers Elementary and St. John Paul II Elementary, $51,500 and Kindra Clark, assistant girls soccer, $1,740. Both hires are effective for the 2023-24 school year.

The new classified hire of Tessa Allen, volunteer competitive cheer coach, $1, effective 2023-24 school year.

The transfer of Meghan Puetz, administrative assistant at Mitchell Middle School 10 month to data support food service at Mitchell Career & Technical Education Academy 12 month, $19 per hour, effective June 20.

The resignation of Annette Kroger, data support specialist, effective June 15.

The new Mitchell Technical College hires of Noah Munsen, ag technology instructor, $66,500, effective Aug. 1 and Chlsey Plamp, nursing instructional technician, $55,000, effective June 28.

Other business

Also at the meeting, the board is expected to:



Consider revisions to Policy 544, a wellness policy, and Policy 103, which deals with parental involvement in Title programs, on first reading, as well as approve new Policy 121, a policy on hate speech on district property, upon first reading.

Consider approval of a $300,000 loan through the Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant.

Hear board member reports.

Hear the superintendent report.

Hear public commentary.

The meeting is open to the public. The Mitchell Republic will livestream the meeting on its website.