$200 million South Dakota housing bill's implementation takes next baby step to reality

PIERRE — The South Dakota housing infrastructure megabill that was signed into legislation earlier this year has taken a step towards coming to fruition.

On Tuesday, June 13, a legislative rules and review committee voted 5-1 on a set of proposed rules that will govern the South Dakota Housing Development Authority’s allocation of $200 million for housing infrastructure.

They were finalized after a May 31 public hearing that saw a few changes to a May 2 draft. But the finalized wording of the rules has continued to leave some questions unanswered.

Sen. Red Dawn Foster — who was the only one on the committee to vote no — cited an exclusion of tribes from being able to apply on the law's opening day, despite targeted word changes in the document’s wording.

“Unfortunately in Oglala Lakota County, there is not a political subdivision that would support requirements for one, eliminating them from even being able to partner with somebody,” she said.

The law makes it clear that applicants need to work with South Dakota “political subdivisions” — local governments in other words — which are South Dakota entities. But Foster said that in many tribal communities, there are no qualifying political entities.







Interim South Dakota Housing Development Authority Director Chas Olson said that it would boil down to what kind of collaboration you can get between the tribes and the political subdivisions,” He cited a change in the wording of the bill that includes tribal governments on the list of eligible applicants, receiving written comments in advance of the May 31 public hearing.

Olson believed that “workaround” could be hinged on the use of a single conjunction: “The political subdivision shall own, maintain, or provide the public infrastructure to be developed in the project.”

That wording allowed for a scenario in which tribes could partner with local governments, who would file the application for infrastructure for tribes. If tribal governments and state entities work together Olson, that would be within the limits of the bill.

Foster said that in Oglala Lakota County — as well as other regions that include high-density of Native American residents in the state — the necessary political subdivisions do not exist.

“Although I do recognize the dire need to support housing because we are in a crisis, I will be voting no today,” Foster said.

It was a comment that was acknowledged by Julie Johnson, a lawyer and the registered lobbyist for statewide affordable housing coalition Homes for SD, among others.

“We may need to see a bill on tribal relations in the future but we didn’t want to see that stand in the way today,” Johnson said.

After the legislation was revised in May, the core construction is still the same. It will dole out $200 million to municipalities after reviewing applications as they come. The money is to be used for the essential infrastructure for housing — water distribution system, sanitary sewer system, storm sewer system, street, curb, gutter, sidewalk. Each application has to submit documentation proving that it can financially sustain the project and that it will have an impact, to name a few requirements.

A couple of points of contention came from a divide between regional and local developers. Prior to the May 31 public hearing, developers from smaller towns voiced concerns that the cap set at one-third of project cost might still not be enough to attract development in rural areas. There wasn't a change on that front in Tuesday's rules meeting.

