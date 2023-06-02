$17 million athletic facility bond issue, Lake Mitchell ballot measure coming down to June 6 vote

MITCHELL — A pair of much-discussed ballot measures will be decided on Tuesday, June 6, concerning high school athletics facilities and lot sales at Lake Mitchell.

The election will take place Tuesday, June 6 with polls at the Davison County Fairgrounds open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here's a look at the issues at hand:

High school athletic facilities bond issue

There is a strong need for improved athletics facilities at Mitchell High School.

That is something most everyone around Mitchell generally agrees upon. Even opponents of the $17 million bond issue at stake in the June 6 election say that the facilities at the current Mitchell High School, which was built in 1962, are sub par compared to other similar districts in South Dakota.

ADVERTISEMENT

While a new high school is coming — construction is already underway across the street from the current high school building on Capital Street — the fate of new athletic facilities, such as gyms, locker rooms, practice areas and improved seating, rests in the hands of a public vote. The bond issue would help complete both the new classrooms and the athletic facilities at the same time.

The Mitchell School District has been anticipating the need for a new high school building for some time. Having been built during the John F. Kennedy administration, the space and style of the current building was becoming antiquated by the time the 2010s arrived. The building was in constant use during the school day, with students coming and going from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Over the decades, that use began to wear on the condition of the building.

“Frankly, the overall condition (of the high school) is tough,” Joe Graves, then-superintendent for the Mitchell School District, told the Mitchell Republic in a 2021 interview.

School leaders began putting away money in a fund in the district capital outlay budget to help cover the cost of a new school building, along with the new athletic spaces that would come with it. The intent was for the district to save the estimated cost of a new high school to prevent having to ask the public for more money through a bond vote.

The process worked. The district was nearing its goal when the COVID-19 pandemic struck the country. As part of national relief efforts, the federal government issued use-or-lose funds for school districts across the country to help cover costs of fighting the disease. Those funds were also available to use for construction projects — such as a new high school.

It was a perfect chance to round out the savings fund and get to work building a new school ahead of schedule. But there was a problem — while COVID-19 opened the door for additional federal funds, it also caused inflation to spike on everything from groceries to building materials. Suddenly, what was estimated to be a roughly $42 million project spiked to over $62 million.

The strikes against the current high school athletic facilities were myriad. Air conditioning and plumbing issues were cited, as well as the general lack of space. When the current high school was built in 1962, there were a total of four varsity sports, all of them for boys. Today, there are 20 varsity sports for both boys and girls.

There were a few choices that could be made when the initial cost estimates came in, but it came down to two options. Either build the new high school now, without athletic facilities, and complete those facilities as funding became available, or try to come up with the additional money to complete both parts of the project at roughly the same time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mitchell voters will decide on a $17 million bond issue that would allow the Mitchell School District to complete the athletics facilities originally envisioned to be included with the new Mitchell High School building. Construction on the the new high school was underway Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

After discussions on trimming some features from the proposed high school designs, the Mitchell Board of Education in March voted to authorize a bond vote for approximately $17 million, which they estimated would be enough to complete the athletics projects on roughly the same timeline as the new high school.

“It’s encouraging to get to this point, (but also) a little discouraging because way back when we hoped there would be funding to do all of it at one time. But it’s a step forward,” Deb Olson, president of the Mitchell Board of Education, told the Mitchell Republic following the board vote.

The Mitchell School District and supporters of the bond have been working ever since to convince voters that this is the best path forward to modern, competitive athletics facilities.

In terms of taxes, it is estimated that the tax impact from the bond would be about 44 cents per $1,000 of taxable value, or approximately $3.67 per month on a $100,000 home. In terms of convenience, passing the bond and completing the facilities would prevent the need to keep the current building up and maintained so that its still-outdated spaces could be used for practices and physical education classes. It would also prevent the need for students to cross Capital Street from the new high school to the old in order to get to those classes.

The bond is good for up to $17 million, but if future bids come in below that, the amount could be adjusted downward to affect further savings.

Opponents of the bond have cited the increase in taxes and general procedural issues in the funding process as reasons to vote no. Many have stressed that a facilities assessment should have been done on the current high school building to see if it could be renovated for a reduced cost, or if renovations combined with areas of new construction could have been a viable option.

Unlike a vote on a candidate for office or some other types of ballot issues, a bond issue like the one for the proposed athletic facilities requires 60% of the vote for approval.

Voters to decide whether city can sell Lake Mitchell lots, debate over ballot measure intensifies

Based on Tuesday's vote, Mitchell residents will decide whether to allow the city to sell eight public lots along Lake Mitchell and eventually help fund future lake improvements.

ADVERTISEMENT

On June 6, voters will decide on an initiated ballot measure that city leaders have rolled out as an additional funding avenue to advance lake restoration efforts. While the measure was met with support among some lake residents and community leaders when it was introduced in the spring, more opposition has been emerging as the countdown to Election Day nears. The measure seeks to sell eight infill lots in residential areas along the lake that are currently designed as parks, and state law requires a vote of the public to allow the city to sell the lots.

Aerial photo of Lake Mitchell. Mitchell Republic file photo

Mitchell Mayor Bob Everson has been a driving force behind the initiated measure and pointed to it as one of the only immediate tools to provide additional revenue for the city’s pursuit to curb the algae woes hampering Lake Mitchell. Everson estimates the sale of the lots could generate around $1 million, which the city would use to fund future lake improvements. If the council approves the proposed $25 million dredging project, Everson said the revenue from the lot sales could also be used for dredging.

“We will still have 73% of the shoreline accessible for the public. The impact is negligible, but the money we can raise gives us the benefit of being able to get going with work in Lake Mitchell,” Everson said, noting the lake has reached its lifespan. “These eight were chosen because they were already platted. A lot of areas along Lake Mitchell are not platted. They are simple to put into a realtor's hands and be sold.”

Opponents of the initiated measure say giving up the lots for future homes would have a negative impact on the lake’s water quality and surrounding environment, along with reducing public access. Among residents opposed to the measure is Sherry Stilley, who participated in a debate with Everson on the ballot measure during a forum in late May. Stilley claimed removal of trees at the lots would eliminate natural absorption of nitrates and phosphates in the soil, which she fears could intensify algae blooms in the lake.

“These lots full of trees currently help nature clean up the water. The roots absorb the nitrates and phosphates and fertilizers that make the algae grow in the lake. Trees provide oxygen, clean the soil, control pollution and slow stormwater runoff,” Stilley said during the debate. “If houses were built, they would tear out the trees and fertilize the lawns that would make our lake greener again.”

Supporters of the initiated measure, like lake resident Justin Thiesse, have echoed the lots make up a miniscule portion of the city-owned land along the lake shore and say they are rarely used. A majority of the land surrounding the 693-acre lake is owned by the city, and Everson said the sale of the lots would decrease the city’s land ownership by roughly 2%.

Four of the lots are located along the shores of the south side of the lake near North Ohlman Street, while the other four are situated on the north side of the lake by North Harmon Drive. A majority of the eight lots are about 50 feet wide with tree coverage. Most of the lots are also located in between existing homes.

Members Only Local Petition to allow city ability to sell eight public lots along Lake Mitchell filed Mayor Bob Everson said revenue made from the sale of the lots, if voters approve the ballot measure in June, would be used to fund future Lake Mitchell clean up efforts.

In 2010, Mitchell voters approved a measure that designated all city-owned land along the lake as parkland. The 2010 decision requires the city to put an initiated measure back on the ballot if it seeks to sell any of its parkland along the lake.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the ballot measure passes with a simple majority, the sale of each lot is subject to the council’s approval. Everson has vowed that any revenue from the sale of the lots will be allocated solely for lake improvement projects.