Mitchell girls tennis edge Jefferson, sweeping home triangular

MITCHELL — The Mitchell High girls tennis team won its third and fourth duals of the season on Monday at Hitchcock Park, edging out Sioux Falls Jefferson 5-4 and blanking Brookings 9-0 in a triangular.

Against Jefferson, Elly Clement and Matteah Graves each nabbed three-set victories, and the Kernels passed an early-season test against a Cavalier side that finished fifth in the Class AA state tournament last year.

Clement defeated Avery Rehfeldt 6-4, 2-6, 10-8 in No. 5 singles and Graves bested Samantha Vander Zee 6-2, 5-7, 10-3 in No. 6 singles.

At No. 2 singles, the Kernels’ Megan Mastel swept Samantha Smith 6-3, 6-2, and at No. 3 singles, Carsyn Weich swept Afton Keller 6-2, 6-1.

Mitchell's Megan Mastel hits the ball in a girls tennis match against Sioux Falls Jefferson on Monday Aug. 14, 2023 at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell Jacob Nielson / Mitchell Republic

Facing last year’s state champion Avery Summers, Mitchell’s Delaney Degen lost in two sets, 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. In No. 5 singles, Kate Morgan fell to Graycee Sargent 6-2, 6-3.

In doubles action against Jefferson, Degan and Mastel fell to Summer and Smith in consecutive 6-1 sets in the No. 1 pairing, and Weich and Clement lost to Keller and Sargent 7-5, 6-2 in the No. 2 pairing. Morgan and Graves, however, came through for the Kernels, pulling out a 6-2, 6-4 win over Rehfeldt and Heintz in the No. 3 pairing.

Playing 10-game prosets against Brookings, the Kernels' second win came a bit easier.

In the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 singles matches, Delaney beat Sophie Tanner 10-1, Mastel swept Elle Schulte Coplan 10-0, and Weich handled Anika Hooda 10-2.

In No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 singles play, Morgan defeated Yki Zhu 10-2, Elly Clement swept Nancy Yang 10-0 and Matteah Graves bested Jose Bertrand 10-2, respectively.

In doubles play, Degan and Mastel beat Tanner and Coplan 10-1, Weigh and Clement won 10-5 over Hooda and Zhu, and Morgan and Graves defeated Yang and Bertrand 10-1.

The Kernels travel to Harrisburg for a dual against the Tigers at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17.

