Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Mitchell girls tennis edge Jefferson, sweeping home triangular

The Kernels passed an early-season test against the Cavaliers, while also defeating Brookings.

mitchell tennis 6.JPG
Mitchell's Matteah Graves returns the ball during a girls tennis match against Sioux Falls Jefferson's Samantha Vander Zee on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023 at Hitchcock Park.
Jacob Nielson / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 7:01 PM

MITCHELL — The Mitchell High girls tennis team won its third and fourth duals of the season on Monday at Hitchcock Park, edging out Sioux Falls Jefferson 5-4 and blanking Brookings 9-0 in a triangular.

Against Jefferson, Elly Clement and Matteah Graves each nabbed three-set victories, and the Kernels passed an early-season test against a Cavalier side that finished fifth in the Class AA state tournament last year.

Clement defeated Avery Rehfeldt 6-4, 2-6, 10-8 in No. 5 singles and Graves bested Samantha Vander Zee 6-2, 5-7, 10-3 in No. 6 singles.

At No. 2 singles, the Kernels’ Megan Mastel swept Samantha Smith 6-3, 6-2, and at No. 3 singles, Carsyn Weich swept Afton Keller 6-2, 6-1.

081423 mitchell girls tennis 2.JPG
Mitchell's Megan Mastel hits the ball in a girls tennis match against Sioux Falls Jefferson on Monday Aug. 14, 2023 at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell
Jacob Nielson / Mitchell Republic

Facing last year’s state champion Avery Summers, Mitchell’s Delaney Degen lost in two sets, 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. In No. 5 singles, Kate Morgan fell to Graycee Sargent 6-2, 6-3.

ADVERTISEMENT

In doubles action against Jefferson, Degan and Mastel fell to Summer and Smith in consecutive 6-1 sets in the No. 1 pairing, and Weich and Clement lost to Keller and Sargent 7-5, 6-2 in the No. 2 pairing. Morgan and Graves, however, came through for the Kernels, pulling out a 6-2, 6-4 win over Rehfeldt and Heintz in the No. 3 pairing.

Playing 10-game prosets against Brookings, the Kernels' second win came a bit easier.

In the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 singles matches, Delaney beat Sophie Tanner 10-1, Mastel swept Elle Schulte Coplan 10-0, and Weich handled Anika Hooda 10-2.

In No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 singles play, Morgan defeated Yki Zhu 10-2, Elly Clement swept Nancy Yang 10-0 and Matteah Graves bested Jose Bertrand 10-2, respectively.

In doubles play, Degan and Mastel beat Tanner and Coplan 10-1, Weigh and Clement won 10-5 over Hooda and Zhu, and Morgan and Graves defeated Yang and Bertrand 10-1.

The Kernels travel to Harrisburg for a dual against the Tigers at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
11-10-22PrepFootballGregoryvsWarnerStateChampionship-106.jpg
Prep
Breaking down the inaugural South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the 2023 season
3h ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
100322 AAboysgolf MIT Asher Dannenbring2.JPG
Members Only
Prep
Kernel boys golf to lean on wealth of experience, depth this fall
3h ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
081222 Mitchell GSOC Mia Mullenmeister.JPG
Prep
Mitchell girls soccer opens season with stunning win over No. 1-ranked Harrisburg
2d ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
IMG_20230809_104556886_HDR.jpg
Community
Every Acre Counts program seeks stronger soil health for better crop yields, Lake Mitchell watershed
3d ago
 · 
By  Kai Englisch
082721.Kernels99.JPG
Prep
Mitchell High School activities introduce digital ticketing option for 2023-24 home events
3d ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
8-11-23Bellator298StorleyvsWard-204.jpg
Sports
Logan Storley dominates at Bellator 298, knocks out Brennan Ward in second round
2d ago
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
081023 Tabor LN Chase Kortan2.JPG
Sports
Tabor juggles pitchers perfectly, holds off Lakers for Class B amateur semifinal berth
3d ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler