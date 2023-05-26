99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, May 26
zim 2.jpg

Matt Zimmer

Sports Reporter

Matt Zimmer is a Sioux Falls native and longtime sports writer. He graduated from Washington High School in Sioux Falls where he played football, legion baseball and developed his lifelong love of the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. After graduating from St. Cloud State University, he returned to Sioux Falls, began a long career in amateur baseball and started working as a sports freelancer. Zimmer was hired as a sport reporter at the Argus Leader in 2004, where he covered Sioux Falls high schools and colleges before moving to the South Dakota State University beat in 2014.

Email Matt at mzimmer@siouxfallslive.com. His coverage of Sioux Falls and South Dakota sports can be found on www.siouxfallslive.comand across the Forum Communications outlets.

052523-sdsu-basketball.JPG
Sports
South Dakota State men's basketball roster looking good heading into summer
Jackrabbits have added a 7-footer while their top returners resisted the urge to test the transfer portal.
May 26, 2023 12:15 AM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
052323-zeke-mayo.JPG
Sports
Summit League basketball adjusting schedules, working to improve status in national rankings
Conference pulling back on mirror scheduling but finding games still a big challenge for men's teams
May 24, 2023 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
042523-tucker-kraft.JPG
Sports
Tucker Kraft gets $1.27 million signing bonus as part of four-year contract with Green Bay Packers
Former South Dakota State tight end's rookie deal worth more than $5.5 million
May 23, 2023 08:50 AM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
052123-summit-league-basketball.jpg
Sports
Zimmer: With Western Illinois out, what's next for the Summit League?
The Leathernecks departure leaves the Summit with nine teams and the Missouri Valley Football Conference with 11. But expansion candidates are hard to come by at the moment.
May 22, 2023 09:23 AM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
052123-augie-baseball.jpg
Sports
Augustana baseball advances to Division II Super Regional
Vikings will host rival MSU-Mankato for berth in Division II College World Series
May 21, 2023 05:55 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
051623-eric-peterson.JPG
College
USD Coyotes basketball coach Eric Peterson revamping roster ahead of second year on the job
South Dakota has added five transfers in addition to three incoming freshmen.
May 17, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-19.jpg
Prep
Is it time for South Dakota to sanction high school baseball?
Softball is in its first year as a sanctioned sport, and early returns are positive. Is baseball next?
May 12, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
051023-presidents-bowl.jpg
Sports
Sanford Sports to launch Presidents Bowl Basketball Classic in December
Four Sioux Falls public schools to face off Dec. 28-30 at the Pentagon
May 10, 2023 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
050923-jabari-henry.JPG
Sports
Sioux Falls Canaries hope veteran bats can lead them back into contention
Return of Jabari Henry, Wyatt Ulrich will provide punch, but is there enough pitching to keep the Birds in the American Association playoff hunt?
May 10, 2023 03:02 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
050823-tori-kniesche.jpg
Sports
South Dakota State, USD Coyotes dominate Summit League softball postseason awards
Conference tournament begins Wednesday in Brookings; top seeded Jackrabbits to host
May 09, 2023 11:52 AM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
