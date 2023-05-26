Matt Zimmer is a Sioux Falls native and longtime sports writer. He graduated from Washington High School in Sioux Falls where he played football, legion baseball and developed his lifelong love of the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. After graduating from St. Cloud State University, he returned to Sioux Falls, began a long career in amateur baseball and started working as a sports freelancer. Zimmer was hired as a sport reporter at the Argus Leader in 2004, where he covered Sioux Falls high schools and colleges before moving to the South Dakota State University beat in 2014.

Email Matt at mzimmer@siouxfallslive.com. His coverage of Sioux Falls and South Dakota sports can be found on www.siouxfallslive.comand across the Forum Communications outlets.