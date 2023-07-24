Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
LIVESTREAM: Mitchell Board of Education July 24 meeting

Budget hearing, reorganization on the agenda

Erik Kaufman
By Erik Kaufman
Today at 3:30 PM

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Republic will livestream the Monday, July 24 meeting of the Mitchell Board of Education.

The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held at 5:30 p.m. in Room 110 at the Mitchell Career & Technical Education Academy.

The agenda for the meeting, which can be found below, includes budget hearing that was originally scheduled for June but was postponed until July due to a clerical error in publishing the required legal notice for the hearing.

July 24 2023 Mitchell Board of Education Meeting Agenda by inforumdocs on Scribd

The board will also reorganize, select new officers and swear in new board member Deb Everson, who will take the seat currently held by Matt Christiansen.

The Mitchell Republic will livestream the meeting at the link below.

Erik Kaufman joined the Mitchell Republic in July of 2019 as an education and features reporter. He grew up in Freeman, S.D., graduating from Freeman High School. He graduated from the University of South Dakota in 1999 with a major in English and a minor in computer science. He can be reached at ekaufman@mitchellrepublic.com.
