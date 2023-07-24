LIVESTREAM: Mitchell Board of Education July 24 meeting

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Republic will livestream the Monday, July 24 meeting of the Mitchell Board of Education.

The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held at 5:30 p.m. in Room 110 at the Mitchell Career & Technical Education Academy.

The agenda for the meeting, which can be found below, includes budget hearing that was originally scheduled for June but was postponed until July due to a clerical error in publishing the required legal notice for the hearing.

The board will also reorganize, select new officers and swear in new board member Deb Everson, who will take the seat currently held by Matt Christiansen.

The Mitchell Republic will livestream the meeting at the link below.