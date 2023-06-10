Sermonette: Have a spiritual conversation

Can I ask you a question?

When was the last time you had a spiritual conversation with someone? Has it been a while or would you say you are not sure if you’ve ever had one?

Does it sound intimidating? It doesn’t need to be!

And I think you need to know that this is something that can have a significant impact on your life and on the life of the person you invest your time in.

After Jesus was resurrected, we find Him talking with two people walking on the road to Emmaus. You probably remember that these two travelers did not recognize Jesus and they told him about what had happened in Jerusalem over the past few days. We find these two travelers struggling the most with the report that they had been given about the fact that the tomb was empty. Jesus had listened to everything they had shared and He responded by graciously leading them back to the scriptures.

In Luke 24:25-27, “And he said to them, “O foolish ones, and slow of heart to believe all that the prophets have spoken! Was it not necessary that the Christ should suffer these things and enter into his glory?” And beginning with Moses and all the Prophets, he interpreted to them in all the scriptures the things concerning himself.

Notice what happens in this interaction. They share with each other and Jesus listens. Eventually, He responds and He interpreted in all the scriptures the things concerning Himself. Could you imagine the experience of Jesus Himself explaining to you how He was the fulfillment to all the Old Testament prophecies about the Messiah?

It was a beautiful interaction that I wish any of us could have been a part of. Well, actually I want you to know that everyone of us could have been a part of a conversation like this. We have to be willing to listen by being present and attentive to one another. We have to ask good questions where we exercise genuine interest and humble curiosity. And we have to pray as we listen, trusting that there is a loving movement of God that can take place as we are sharing together.

There is a beautiful benefit to be experienced as we pay attention to the person we are with. We can support one another as we listen and eventually guide people back to considering what God might be up to in their life. We find these timeless truths in His Word where He guides to what He wants for us as His people. Keep looking for an opportunity to have a spiritual conversation and see the incredible impact God can have on another person’s life as you care for them in this way.