99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Sermonette: Have a spiritual conversation

When was the last time you had a spiritual conversation with someone? Has it been a while or would you say you are not sure if you’ve ever had one?

Candles burning in a church background
Candles burning in a church with stained glass window background
Brian Jackson - stock.adobe.com
Opinion by The Rev. Ben Payne / Northridge Baptist Church
Today at 10:30 AM

Can I ask you a question?

When was the last time you had a spiritual conversation with someone? Has it been a while or would you say you are not sure if you’ve ever had one?

Does it sound intimidating? It doesn’t need to be!

And I think you need to know that this is something that can have a significant impact on your life and on the life of the person you invest your time in.

After Jesus was resurrected, we find Him talking with two people walking on the road to Emmaus. You probably remember that these two travelers did not recognize Jesus and they told him about what had happened in Jerusalem over the past few days. We find these two travelers struggling the most with the report that they had been given about the fact that the tomb was empty. Jesus had listened to everything they had shared and He responded by graciously leading them back to the scriptures.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Luke 24:25-27, “And he said to them, “O foolish ones, and slow of heart to believe all that the prophets have spoken! Was it not necessary that the Christ should suffer these things and enter into his glory?” And beginning with Moses and all the Prophets, he interpreted to them in all the scriptures the things concerning himself.

Notice what happens in this interaction. They share with each other and Jesus listens. Eventually, He responds and He interpreted in all the scriptures the things concerning Himself. Could you imagine the experience of Jesus Himself explaining to you how He was the fulfillment to all the Old Testament prophecies about the Messiah?

It was a beautiful interaction that I wish any of us could have been a part of. Well, actually I want you to know that everyone of us could have been a part of a conversation like this. We have to be willing to listen by being present and attentive to one another. We have to ask good questions where we exercise genuine interest and humble curiosity. And we have to pray as we listen, trusting that there is a loving movement of God that can take place as we are sharing together.

There is a beautiful benefit to be experienced as we pay attention to the person we are with. We can support one another as we listen and eventually guide people back to considering what God might be up to in their life. We find these timeless truths in His Word where He guides to what He wants for us as His people. Keep looking for an opportunity to have a spiritual conversation and see the incredible impact God can have on another person’s life as you care for them in this way.

What To Read Next
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcas-SP_Bloomfield-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
The delightful Mary Holm joins us to talk about 'Prairie Yard & Garden' and her love of gardening
June 10, 2023 11:41 AM
 · 
By  Forum staff
rose slug sawfly June 10, 2023.jpeg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Rose insect, holes in green bean leaves, watering conundrum
June 10, 2023 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
061023.F.FF.GrowingTogether
Lifestyle
Tools to make gardening easier
June 10, 2023 07:32 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
SDGA general art.JPG
Sports
More than 200 golfers to play Lakeview for South Dakota Two-Man Championship this weekend
June 08, 2023 05:26 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
060623 Gregory boys golf trophy.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Gregory boys golf caps off historic season for Gorilla athletics
June 09, 2023 06:05 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
Extreme drought
Local
As spring drought moves through Mitchell area, soil health takes extra importance
June 09, 2023 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Kai Englisch
060623.MitchellGirlsGolf1.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Dierks: Hard work, confidence deliver proper sendoff to historic season for Mitchell girls golf
June 07, 2023 05:01 PM
 · 
By  Landon Dierks