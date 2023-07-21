Master Gardener Sue Morris: Persistent heat can hurt production of fruit

How is your vegetable garden growing? This year has been a challenge with little or no rain and excessive heat.

Hot weather can cause tomato flowers to wither, falling off the plant. You can also have bushy cucumbers with no fruit, tomatoes not ripening and even beans with no flowers. We are told that this is because of our persistent high temperatures.

If you notice you are seeing flowers on your vegetables but aren’t getting tomatoes, peppers, beans or zucchini, it is probably heat-related. Flower abortion can happen at temperatures ranging from 75 to 95 degrees.

Flowers forming on tomatoes have a 50-hour long window in which to be pollinated. When tomatoes experience sustained hot temperatures of more than 85 degrees in the day and 70 degrees at night, they become stressed and burn through energy stores, making it harder for pollination and then the blossom drops off without pollination.

OK, now you have tomatoes growing but they aren’t turning red. In order for tomatoes to mature, you need temps between 68 and 77 degrees. The pigments that turn ripe tomatoes red aren’t produced above 85 degrees. When we get cooler nights, then tomatoes will ripen.

Early tomatoes sometimes have the tendency to develop blossom end rot. You will see flat black or brown patches on the bottom of the tomato. It comes from inconsistent watering.

It is not uncommon for the first few fruits to have this happen, especially in very hot weather as the heat results in rapid cell division and then the fruit grows faster than the plant can get calcium to the new cells.

Remove the fruit with symptoms and then the plant can put its energy into new healthy fruit.

Don’t think that over-fertilizing will help stressed vegetables. It might just make matters worse. Do keep everything well-watered. Hopefully, your tomatoes are well mulched to preserve moisture.

The University of Minnesota reminds us that depending on the variety of vine crops, hot temps can change how many male and female flowers are present. Temperatures over 90 during the day and 70 at night develop more male flowers than female flowers. So, you might be seeing lots of flowers and few fruit because the flowers are all male and do not produce vegetables.

Many bees don’t like hot weather, causing reduced fruit set. This can show up in crops like cucumbers, whose small flowers aren’t particularly attractive to bees. This can lead to deformed cucumbers, summer squash and melons.

U of M Extension reminds us it is not advisable to spray lawn herbicides during hot weather. The hotter the temperatures, the easier it is for lawn herbicides containing 2,4-D and dicamba to vaporize into the air and hurt garden plants — especially peppers, tomatoes and grapes. Wait until cool fall weather to spray.

Those that grow garlic have been harvesting garlic scapes for a couple weeks. Scapes are the flower buds that appear on the stem of the plant. These are delicious sauteed in olive oil or butter.

Even if you don’t want to eat the scapes, they should still be cut off so the plant puts its energy into the bulb. At this point the garlic will size up considerably and even moisture is important for good bulb development.

It is said you should keep irrigating until at least 50% of the leaves have turned brown.

If you are interested in learning more about garlic, the different varieties and how to grow, you might be interested in going to the Garlic Festival which is held each year at the fairgrounds in Hutchinson. This year the event will be Aug. 12.