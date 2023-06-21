GALLERY: Ag Connection 2023

1 of 24: 6-21-23AgConnection-1.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

2 of 24: 6-21-23AgConnection-2.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

3 of 24: 6-21-23AgConnection-3.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

4 of 24: 6-21-23AgConnection-4.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

5 of 24: 6-21-23AgConnection-5.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

6 of 24: 6-21-23AgConnection-6.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

7 of 24: 6-21-23AgConnection-7.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

8 of 24: 6-21-23AgConnection-8.jpg A cow pokes its head through the fence while waiting to be milked during the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

9 of 24: 6-21-23AgConnection-9.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

10 of 24: 6-21-23AgConnection-10.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

11 of 24: 6-21-23AgConnection-11.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

12 of 24: 6-21-23AgConnection-12.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

13 of 24: 6-21-23AgConnection-13.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

14 of 24: 6-21-23AgConnection-14.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

15 of 24: 6-21-23AgConnection-15.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

16 of 24: 6-21-23AgConnection-16.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

17 of 24: 6-21-23AgConnection-17.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm/creamery on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Farm Life Creamery in Ethan. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

18 of 24: 6-21-23AgConnection-18.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm/creamery on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Farm Life Creamery in Ethan. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

19 of 24: 6-21-23AgConnection-19.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm/creamery on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Farm Life Creamery in Ethan. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

20 of 24: 6-21-23AgConnection-20.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm/creamery on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Farm Life Creamery in Ethan. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

21 of 24: 6-21-23AgConnection-21.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm/creamery on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Farm Life Creamery in Ethan. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

22 of 24: 6-21-23AgConnection-22.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm/creamery on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Farm Life Creamery in Ethan. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

23 of 24: 6-21-23AgConnection-23.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm/creamery on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Farm Life Creamery in Ethan. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic