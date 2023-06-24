WORK SESSION OF THE CITY COUNCIL MITCHEL

WORK SESSION OF THE CITY COUNCIL MITCHELL, SOUTH DAKOTA June 20, 2023 5:15 P.M. PRESENT: Mayor Bob Everson, Dan Allen, Marty Barington, John Doescher, Steve Rice, Dan Sabers, Jeffrey Smith, Susan Tjarks ABSENT: PRESIDING: Council President Kevin McCardle PRESENTATION: The City Council met June 20, 2023 for a work session in the Council Chambers of City Hall. Barr Engineering presented information regarding previous and future alum treatments on Lake Mitchell. ADJOURN: There being no further business to come before the meeting, Council President McCardle adjourned the work session at 5:56 p.m. Michelle Bathke Finance Officer Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $9.58 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (June 24, 2023) 236514